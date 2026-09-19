Sunday's La Liga predictions including Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid

Today's La Liga predictions include a derby clash between bitter rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Malaga's search for their first victory of the 2026-27 campaign will continue on Sunday afternoon, when they head to Estadio Coliseum to tackle Getafe.

The visitors are currently 19th in the La Liga table, picking up just three points from their opening six matches of the campaign, while Getafe are 16th in the division on five points.

We say: Getafe 1-0 Malaga

Malaga are still waiting for their first win of the campaign, and this is a tough fixture for the promoted outfit. The hosts should be able to secure all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Getafe vs. Malaga, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Manu Reino/DeFodi Images

Metropolitano Stadium will host the latest instalment of the Madrid derby on Sunday afternoon, as Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid lock horns in Spain's top flight.

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table on 15 points, three points behind the reigning champions Barcelona, while Atletico are fourth in the division on 13 points.

We say: Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid

This is a really tough match to call, and it would not be a surprise to see the points shared. However, we just have a feeling that Real Madrid will shade a close contest this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups

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Deportivo La Coruna host Real Betis at the Riazor Stadium on Sunday evening in La Liga matchday seven, with the hosts looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season.

Antonio Hidalgo’s side have exceeded expectations in the opening weeks of the season, but Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis - third in the La Liga table - arrive looking to make it six wins from seven and further cement their place among the early-season pacesetters.

We say: Deportivo La Coruna 1-2 Real Betis

Betis have dropped points just once in six matches, and their consistency across both boxes makes them too strong for a Deportivo side that has yet to be truly tested at this level.

The gap in class between a Champions League side and a newly-promoted team will ultimately tell, even if Deportivo make this uncomfortable for long periods.

> Click here to read our full preview for Deportivo vs. Real Betis, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Villarreal will be aiming to build on their first victory of the 2026-27 La Liga campaign when they welcome Levante to Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday night.

The hosts are 14th in the La Liga table, picking up five points from their opening six matches, while Levante are 15th, collecting five points from five games.

We say: Villarreal 2-1 Levante

Villarreal will be looking to make it back-to-back wins, and we are expecting the Yellow Submarine to put another three points on the board in this contest.

> Click here to read our full preview for Villarreal vs. Levante, including team news and predicted lineups

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Real Sociedad will be aiming to avoid a third successive defeat when they resume their la Liga campaign against Valencia at Mestalla on Sunday night.

The visitors are currently 12th in the La Liga table, picking up seven points from six matches, while Valencia are 18th in the division, claiming four points from six games.

We say: Valencia 2-2 Real Sociedad

It is difficult to back either side with any real confidence on Sunday. There has only been one stalemate in the last seven meetings between the two teams, but we are expecting an entertaining draw this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Valencia vs. Real Sociedad, including team news and predicted lineups