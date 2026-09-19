Sunday's Premier League predictions including Fulham vs. Man United, Man City vs. Sunderland

Today's Premier League predictions include Manchester United's fascinating trip to Fulham, in addition to Manchester City's hosting of Sunderland.

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Time To Drop Wirtz?"

Andoni Iraola will return to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, taking his Liverpool side to face former team Bournemouth in the clubs' final Premier League fixture before the international break.

The Reds are eighth with six points from four games, with the club drawing three times, whereas the Cherries are 15th with three points and are yet to win in the league.

We say: Bournemouth 1-3 Liverpool

Bournemouth are not used to managing a taxing European schedule, and they may be far from their best physical level on Sunday.

Liverpool have had a significantly longer break than the Cherries, and they should be able to take advantage of their tiring hosts.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bournemouth vs. Liverpool, including team news and possible lineups

Leeds vs. Crystal Palace Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Temper Expectations With Leeds"

Seeking to preserve their unbeaten start to the new Premier League season, in-form Leeds United welcome Crystal Palace to Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Whites won 4-1 in this home fixture last season, but the spoils were shared in a goalless stalemate in their most recent battle at Selhurst Park in March.

We say: Leeds United 3-1 Crystal Palace

Although Crystal Palace picked up a morale-boosting European win in midweek, their defensive vulnerability in the Premier League remains a concern, and they can ill-afford to make costly errors against a red-hot Leeds outfit.

The Whites have looked exceptionally strong and powerful at the early stage of this season, and in front of a pumped-up Elland Road crowd, they should possess more than enough quality to outscore the Eagles en route to another resounding victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Leeds vs. Crystal Palace, including team news and possible lineups

Man City vs. Sunderland Premier League Match Preview ??‍⬛ | "Maresca Deserves A Lot Of Credit"

Manchester City will be looking to make it five wins out of five in the Premier League when they welcome Sunderland to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens eased to a five-goal victory over Norwich City in the EFL Cup on Thursday, a day after the Black Cats secured their maiden Europa League win against AZ Alkmaar.

We say: Manchester City 2-0 Sunderland

While both teams enter this contest on the back of positive midweek results, a refreshed Manchester City side oozing confidence will be regarded as firm favourites given their flawless start to the top-flight campaign and their historically superior home record over Sunderland.

With Maresca set to recall several star names to his starting lineup, we expect a clinical Citizens outfit to break down the Black Cats and claim a routine victory to preserve their perfect record.

> Click here to read our full preview for Man City vs. Sunderland, including team news and possible lineups

Fulham vs. Man United Premier League Match Preview ⚪? | "Carrick Looked A Beaten Man"

Slowly sleepwalking into an all-too familiar autumnal crisis, Manchester United desperately seek to avoid a third straight defeat in all competitions in Sunday's Premier League bottom-half battle with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Red Devils suffered a catastrophic collapse in their 3-2 EFL Cup loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek, while the hosts coincidentally edged out West Ham United by the same scoreline.

We say: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United

Back-to-back losses for Man Utd is disappointing enough, but the manner of such losses - against 10 men and a two-goal collapse - have only heightened concerns about Carrick's Red Devils in the long-term.

However, the visitors still have the attacking weapons to trouble a porous Fulham backline, and we have faith in Man United to nip Fulham's brief revival in the bud.

> Click here to read our full preview for Fulham vs. Man United, including team news and possible lineups