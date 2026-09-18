Preview: Auxerre vs Brest - prediction, team news, lineups

Seeking successive Ligue 1 home triumphs, Auxerre return to Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps on Sunday for a date with Brest.

On matchday four, the Burgundy club claimed their first win of the campaign, 1-0 at home to Nice, moving them out of the relegation places, while Stade Brestois are seventh with five points despite a 1-0 defeat versus Paris Saint-Germain the last time out.

Match preview

A season that has often looked disastrous in Burgundy finally got on track last weekend, with Auxerre collecting their first points of 2026-27.

That was also Will Still's first triumph as a Ligue 1 manager since the 2024-25 season at Lens, putting his new side a point above the relegation line heading into matchday five.

While a clean sheet last week was much needed for the worst defensive team regarding goals conceded, they will want to be more consistent overall in that area, as AJA currently boast an average of 2.8 goals allowed after four matches, the highest ratio in the competition to date.

Auxerre have points in six of their last seven Ligue 1 affairs at Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps, emerging victorious in three of those last four instances.

This weekend, they have a chance to collect consecutive clean sheets in this competition for only the second time in 2026.

They are unbeaten in three of their last four league meetings at home against Brest, winning those last two such outings by a 3-0 score.

© Iconsport / Federico Pestellini

Brest kept it close throughout their matchday four affair but ultimately could not finish their chances against the reigning champions in Brittany.

That was the first defeat suffered by new manager Julien Lachuer as his side failed to find the back of the net for the first time all season.

A win on Sunday would give them two in a row away from home, equalling their longest such run in the competition this year.

In just two away matches domestically this season they have scored a combined four goals, one more than they managed in their final seven league outings as the visitors a season ago.

This year they are unbeaten away from home when netting the opening goal, doing so just once this season in a 2-1 win at Le Havre.

On Sunday, Les Pirates can end a lengthy winless run versus Auxerre at Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps in the top flight, last winning a Ligue 1 match against them in Burgundy back in 2011 (1-0).

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

Brest Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

A knee injury will likely keep Assane Diousse out for Auxerre this weekend, Marvin Senaya has a sore hamstring, Sekou Fofana is dealing with a groin strain and Bryan Okoh is recovering from a cruciate ligament tear.

Cameron Archer scored the only goal in their last outing, with the Southampton loanee leading the team with two so far in this campaign, while Mamadou Diop made five saves for his first clean sheet of the season.

Due to a calf strain, we might not see Brendan Chardonnet in the Brest lineup for this one, Mamady Diambou is questionable with an ankle strain, while Romain Cagnon and Mama Balde are dealing with knocks.

Kamory Doumbia is in a three-way tie for goals in Ligue 1 heading into this matchday, with the midfielder from Mali netting four times so far.

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Diop; Makosso, Tuanzebe, Akpa; Sy, Faivre, Danois, Oppegard; Loader, Archer, Lascary

Brest possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Lala, Le Guen, Lloris, Locko; Chotard, Magnetti; Tousart, Doumbia, Mboup; Ajorque

We say: Auxerre 2-1 Brest

For as potent as Brest have been in the attacking third this season, they are just as susceptible on the counter, and we believe that AJA’s energy and newfound confidence will carry them to another triumph this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.