Bournemouth vs. Liverpool: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Liverpool will play their final game before the international break on Sunday, when they take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League.

The Reds come into the clash in 10th place with six points from 12, whereas their hosts are 16th with just three points after four matchweeks.

Andoni Iraola will be returning to Bournemouth in the away dugout having guided the Cherries to a sixth-placed finish last season.

Here, Sports Mole provides all you need to know about how to watch Liverpool take on Bournemouth.

What time does Bournemouth vs. Liverpool kick off?

This match kicks off at 2:00pm UK time on Sunday, September 20.

Where is Bournemouth vs. Liverpool being played?

Liverpool will travel south to play at the Vitality Stadium, a ground with a capacity of just 12,357.

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

The game will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Main Event TV channel in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live via the Sky Sports+ app, or through NOW TV if they have subscribed to the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Goals and match-defining events will be posted by the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be made available on the Sky Sports app shortly after the full-time whistle.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Bournemouth and Liverpool?

Nothing will be decided after five Premier League games, but with the international break set to last three weeks, neither team will want their fanbases to be engulfed by negativity.

Bournemouth are yet to win a match in the top flight under Marco Rose, with his side having drawn each of their last three fixtures in the division.

As for Liverpool, a victory would leave them just three points behind Arsenal, though they may still end the weekend six points behind Manchester City.

Few expect Andoni Iraola to challenge for the title, but winning at the Vitality would make a solid start at the Reds into a strong one.