Preview: Cheltenham vs. Exeter - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to carry their league form into the EFL Trophy, Cheltenham Town welcome Exeter City to Whaddon Road on Tuesday evening.

The Robins are yet to compete in the competition this season, while their opponents got off to a winning start a few weeks ago by beating Tottenham Hotspur Under-21s 2-0.

Match preview

Following an 18th-placed finish in League Two last season, Cheltenham Town have started the 2026-27 campaign brightly and sit fifth in the division after seven matches.

A defeat to Swindon Town in their second outing of the season has been followed by three draws and two wins, lifting Steve Cotterill's side into the top five as they look to build towards a promotion push after suffering relegation from League One in 2024.

Their previous two campaigns in the fourth tier of English football have seen them struggle to finish in the top half, but there have been plenty of positives for the Robins from their opening seven League Two outings.

Their 14 goals scored, an average of two per game, is a tally bettered by just one side in the division, league leaders Barnet, and is a key reason why they look set to close out September in the playoff places.

However, their 11 goals conceded is among the worst records in the division and an area they will need to improve as the season progresses.

They conceded 79 goals during the last campaign, a league high, and their defensive struggles appear to be continuing despite entering Tuesday's clash in good form.

© Imago / IMAGO / PPAUK

As for the visiting side, Exeter City suffered relegation from League One back in May and had hoped to be one of the stronger sides in their new division as they looked to secure an immediate return to the third tier.

However, their start to life back in League Two has not gone smoothly, with the Grecians sitting two points off the bottom place with just one win from their opening seven league matches.

Incredibly, despite three draws and three defeats, their defensive record of just five goals conceded ranks among the best in the division, but their record in front of goal needs improving if they are to move away from the relegation zone.

Matt Taylor's side have scored just four times, with two teams finding the net fewer than them, which is a key reason why they enter Tuesday's clash without a league win in a month.

Despite their poor form, Exeter City started their EFL Trophy campaign with a win by beating Tottenham Hotspur Under-21s 2-0, with a run of form in this competition potentially giving them some much-needed momentum in the league.

Cheltenham Town form (all competitions):

D W D W D

Exeter City EFL Trophy form:

W

Exeter City form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Cheltenham Town come into this clash with no further injuries sustained after their 1-1 draw with Colchester United, although Cotterill is likely to make changes.

Joe Day started in goal in their EFL Cup defeat to Charlton but has not featured since, so he could return to the starting XI with Wyll Stanway potentially given a rest.

Andreas Weimann is also likely to be handed a rest, with the 35-year-old having featured in all seven league games for the Robins so far.

George Miller could therefore come back into the fold and lead the line.

The visitors also have the luxury of naming the same XI as the one that drew 0-0 with Tranmere Rovers, but are more likely to name a similar side to the one that played in the EFL Trophy earlier this month.

Expect Frankie Phillips to return in goal, with Jack Bycroft missing out, while Taylor is likely to stick with a back three formation that has helped them make a strong defensive start to life in League Two.

Cheltenham Town possible starting lineup:

Day; Tomkinson, Cundy, Sweeney, Nurse; Stevenson; Shipley, McWilliams, McCann, Tomlinson; Miller

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Phillips; Cayless, Taylor, Woodhouse; Oakes; Harper, Birch, Perry, Sutherland; Matthews, Rose

We say: Cheltenham 2-0 Exeter City

While both sides are expected to name much-changed XIs from the ones that featured in the league at the weekend, we still see recent form playing a part on Tuesday night.

Cheltenham Town have made a much stronger start to the season and we expect Cotterill's side to get their EFL Trophy campaign off to a winning start at Whaddon Road.