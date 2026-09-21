Liverpool transfer news: could a major exit revive the Yankuba Minteh pursuit in January?

Yankuba Minteh came close to joining Liverpool during the last summer transfer window. The Reds could revive their pursuit this winter, should a major departure materialise.

Liverpool broke the bank this summer, spending £235m. French duo Bradley Barcola (£108.7 million) and Jeremy Jacquet (£55.3 million) represent the Reds' two biggest investments of the window. The club were ready to pull off one more piece of business in the closing hours of the market.

"Minteh could have become a Liverpool player in the very final hours of the window," revealed Sacha Tavolieri. The Brighton winger, from The Gambia, was on the English giants' radar during the last window, but an unexpected event derailed the deal: Yankuba Minteh suffered a foot injury on August 14, with a lay-off period estimated at between two and three months.

Liverpool would probably have signed Yankuba Minteh had it not been for his injury

© Iconsport / Every Second Media

"It wasn't a question of price anymore, but injury, which was very, very serious. In the final hours of the window, that really played a major role in putting Liverpool off completing the deal," assured Gambian journalist Foday Manneh, in comments relayed by TEAMtalk.

The fee demanded by Brighton had plenty of potential to scare Liverpool off, given the Seagulls were asking for £80m for the 22-year-old. The Reds were not willing to pay that fee, but were prepared to come close to it.

"Yes, in my opinion, they could have easily signed him without any problems had he not been injured. Without his injury, they could have paid between £70m and £75m" he added.

Minteh, then, was injured at the worst possible moment and watched a promising transfer slip through his fingers. For good, though? "When a club gets far enough along in its thinking to consider completing a deal on the final day of the window, it usually means the player has been seriously studied beforehand.

The meeting could therefore simply have been postponed," explains Sacha Tavolieri.

A transfer simply pushed back to the next winter window?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Foday Manneh also believes the Minteh-Liverpool saga could quickly return to the table, potentially as early as the next winter transfer window. Courted by both Manchester City and Tottenham this summer, and reportedly a possible departure, Cody Gakpo could leave in January 2027.

"A Cody Gakpo departure from Liverpool in January remains a possibility. If Gakpo leaves Liverpool in January, Yankuba could be the player the Reds turn to," announces the Gambian journalist.

Yankuba Minteh's recovery from injury and his performances with Brighton will be worth watching closely ahead of the next winter transfer window.