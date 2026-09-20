Liverpool transfer news: Man City, Reds 'erupt' into battle for £50m La Liga defender

Liverpool and Manchester City are allegedly contemplating making a move for Real Sociedad defender Jon Aramburu.

The two English giants head into their respective fixtures on Sunday having put together an unbeaten start to the new Premier League campaign.

However, despite improving their squads over the summer transfer window, the right-back position remains an area of concern, particularly for Liverpool.

Versatile Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has been brought in on loan at Liverpool, while Man City have options in that role without anyone established as a first-choice pick.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Man City could attempt to rectify the situation in 2027.

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Liverpool, Man City set sights on Aramburu?

The report suggests that both North-West clubs have already sent scouts to assess Aramburu.

Since arriving at Real Sociedad in August 2023, the Venezuela international has made 112 appearances across all competitions.

Furthermore, the 24-year-old is capable of playing as a left-back if required, something which may appeal to Liverpool more so than Man City.

One negative for any interested parties is Aramburu holding a release clause in the region of £50m.

He also has a contract at Real Sociedad until 2030, leaving Real Sociedad in a strong position to negotiate the highest fee possible.

© Imago

When could Premier League clubs move for Aramburu?

Unless any Premier League club is prepared to pay over the odds for Aramburu in January, it is highly likely that he will stay at Real Sociedad until at least next summer.

There are ambitions to achieve another top-six finish in the La Liga table, as a bare minimum, while they are also involved in the Europa League which boasts no clear favourites for the trophy this season.

Nevertheless, if Real Sociedad do not retain their place in a major European competition, they may have to reach compromises over Aramburu's asking price.