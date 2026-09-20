Celtic transfer news: January deal for £13m Serie A midfielder 'still' on table

Celtic are reportedly still interested in signing Torino midfielder Gvidas Gineitis.

Martin O'Neill's side will remain at the top of the Scottish Premiership table regardless of the outcome of Sunday's Old Firm derby with Rangers.

Nevertheless, O'Neill is coming under increasing pressure at Celtic, not helped by the one-sided defeat to their fierce rivals in the Scottish League Cup last weekend.

Whoever is in charge at the start of 2027, fresh additions are expected to be made to bolster their efforts on the domestic and European front.

As per Football Insider, Celtic are still keen to secure a deal for Gineitis as soon as possible.

Who is Gvidas Gineitis?

O'Neill had wanted to sign the Lithuania international in the summer, particularly once Arne Engels left for West Ham United.

At the time, it was claimed that Torino's valuation of Gineitis was £13m, considerably higher than the £9m that Celtic were prepared to pay.

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Speaking to the same outlet, transfer correspondent Pete O'Rourke said: "We know that Celtic had a very strong interest in Gineitis, but obviously they struggled to agree on a fee with Torino for the Lithuanian international.

"The failure to qualify for the Champions League dented Celtic's chances of signing Gineitis. They would have had more money to spend, so maybe that affected things.

"He's a long-term target for Celtic. I'm sure they'll continue to keep tabs on him."

How is Gineitis performing for Torino?

The 22-year-old has made five starts for Torino this season, four in Serie A and one in the Coppa Italia.

Nevertheless, he has featured in four defeats, while he was substituted in the 70th minute of a 2-1 win over Fiorentina.

That was followed by a half-time withdrawal against Roma in the following game, arguably an indication that his role in the first team is not as secure as it once was.

In total, Gineitis has accumulated three goals and four assists from 86 appearances for Torino.