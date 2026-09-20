Wolves vs. West Brom team news: Who replaces Raul Jimenez for Black Country derby?

Wolverhampton Wanderers have suffered a second major blow ahead of the Black Country derby against West Bromwich Albion with Ladislav Krejci being ruled out through injury.

Earlier this week, Raul Jimenez suffered a knee injury against Everton in the EFL Cup and was subsequently ruled out of the Championship showdown with the Baggies.

However, it has now emerged that Krejci, who also featured versus Everton, has sustained an issue that keeps him out of the game at Molineux.

While Adam Armstrong will deputise for Jimenez down the centre of the attack, Toti Gomes returns to the middle of Wolves' backline.

There is also a notable change at right-back, with Kieran Trippier being passed fit to replace Jackson Tchatchoua.

Jordan James is again selected on the substitutes' bench as Marshall Munetsi retains his spot in Cesar Peixoto's engine room.

Newcastle United loanee Sam Neave and recent addition Bertrand Traore, who was acquired on a free transfer, are Wolves' attacking options on the bench.

© Imago / Action Plus

West Brom make four changes for Black Country derby with Wolves

Meanwhile, James Morrison has made four changes to his West Brom XI, including recalling George Campbell in defence.

In-form Jimmy-Jay Morgan starts in attack, while Harry Whitwell and Ousmane Diakite return in midfield.

Chris Mepham, Toby Collyer, Rabby Nzingoula and Felix Horn Myhre are the quartet who have dropped out of the starting lineup.

West Brom will move joint-top of the Championship table if they can overcome their fierce rivals.

Wolves XI: Sa; Trippier, Djiga, T Gomes, H Bueno; Andre, Munetsi, Lopez; R Gomes, Armstrong, Mane

Subs: Virginia, James, Bo Traore, Be Traore, Neave, Doyle, Bellegarde, Konan, Tchatchoua

West Bromwich Albion XI: O'Leary; Styles, Campbell, Phillips, Townsend; Whitwell, Molumby, Diakite, Price; Morgan, Heggebo

Subs: Ingram, Mepham, Pereira, Nzingoula, Collyer, Tunde, Bany, Horn Myhre, Stewart