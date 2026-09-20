"Unstoppable" Raphinha compared to Ronaldo, Romario after perfect Barcelona hat-trick

Spurred on by a sensational snub from the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist, Barcelona talisman Raphinha produced yet another monumental performance in Saturday's 3-1 La Liga win at Sevilla.

The former Leeds United man did not just score his second successive hat-trick after firing in a treble against Racing Santander during the week, but he did so in 'perfect' style, with one right-footed strike, one left-footed effort and a header in between.

Nothing short of a revelation in the centre-forward's role with the captain's armband, Raphinha has already amassed an astronomical 17 goal involvements in just eight matches for Hansi Flick's side in all tournaments this season.

The 29-year-old has scored 14 of his own while setting up three more for La Blaugrana, and he has either scored or assisted in every single one of his appearances at club level this season, surpassing a Lionel Messi record in the process.

Raphinha may not be battling the likes of Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane for the Ballon d'Or, but the attacker has nevertheless earned the status of the best player on the planet, according to the Spanish media.

Raphinha compared to Ronaldo, Romario after Barcelona masterclass

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Mundo Deportivo ran out of superlatives to describe Raphinha's performance against Sevilla, labelling the Barcelona star the 'unstoppable, devastating apotheosis' and highlighting his standing ovation from the home supporters when he was taken off.

A separate report from Mundo Deportivo ran the headline 'Raphinha Nazario Da Souza', likening the ex-Rennes starlet to the legendary Romario and Ronaldo R9 after his perfect hat-trick.

The outlet claimed that Barcelona fans watched in 'disbelief' as Raphinha became the 'phenomenal' number nine they never knew they had, easing any concerns about a post-Robert Lewandowski world.

Meanwhile, AS described the Brazil international as a 'locomotive', as Sevilla failed to cope with Barcelona's 'Raphinha-led offensive onslaught' at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Sevilla manager slams Raphinha Ballon d'Or decision

© Iconsport / Zuma

Raphinha's Ballon d'Or bid was ostensibly harmed by his injury-hit 2025-26 season, in which he missed 21 games across all competitions, largely owing to two moderate hamstring problems.

The attacker's World Cup 2026 campaign also ended prematurely due to another hamstring injury, but he still managed 29 goal contributions in 33 appearances for Barcelona when fully fit.

While 2026-27 achievements are not taken into account for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, Sevilla manager Luis Garcia is in disbelief that Raphinha was not among the 30 shortlisted players for the prize.

"He's not even nominated for the Ballon d'Or, what a lie," Garcia told a press conference. "He's a decisive player, that's why I don't believe in those awards. He does everything."

Raphinha has been included in the Brazil squad for the September/October international break, in which Carlo Ancelotti's side will take on Australia on September 25 and 29, before a final friendly with India on October 3.