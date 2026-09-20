Coventry City's Carl Rushworth matches incredible 34-year-old Peter Schmeichel record in win over Nottingham Forest

Coventry City goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has matched a Premier League record held by Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel.

The Sky Blues went into Saturday's encounter against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground without a goal or a point since winning last season's Championship title.

However, Frank Lampard's side ended their wait on both fronts as Jay Dasilva's second-half strike secured a timely three points in the East Midlands.

Success over Forest has ensured that Coventry will not sit bottom of the Premier League table during the September international break.

Furthermore, Rushworth has etched himself into the Premier League history books alongside Schmeichel.

© Iconsport / Alain Gadoffre / Onze

What Schmeichel streak did Rushworth match for Coventry?

During the first-ever Premier League campaign in 1992-93, Schmeichel remarkably supplied the assist for Man United's opening goal in the division.

The Dane set up Mark Hughes to net in a 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United as the Red Devils posted the first of successive losses and a three-game winless streak at the beginning of the Premier League era.

Rushworth's ranging pass to set Dasilva on his way through on goal against Forest marked the first time in 34 years where a goalkeeper had recorded the assist for a team's opening goal in a specific Premier League season.

As well as setting up Dasilva, the 25-year-old also posted his maiden clean sheet in the Premier League.

That comes after conceding 10 goals in Coventry's first four matches back in the top flight.

© Iconsport / PA Images

What next for Coventry?

Coventry do not return to competitive action until they play host to Newcastle United on October 12.

Meanwhile, despite potentially coming into contention for an England call-up as one of just a few English stoppers playing in the Premier League, Rushworth did not get selected for Thomas Tuchel's latest Three Lions squad.