Barcelona president Laporta responds to Atletico complaint over Julian Alvarez

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has publicly hit back at Atletico Madrid over the failed summer pursuit of Julian Alvarez, insisting the Catalan giants followed normal transfer procedure despite the complaint lodged against them.

Alvarez eventually remained at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano after one of the summer's most contentious transfer sagas.

Barcelona pushed hard to sign the Argentina international, while Arsenal were also linked with a move, but Atletico consistently made clear that they had no intention of strengthening a direct domestic rival.

The dispute went beyond negotiations.

Atletico accused Barcelona of putting inappropriate pressure on a player who remained under contract and submitted a complaint that led the Spanish Football Federation to open an extraordinary disciplinary procedure.

Laporta has now offered Barcelona's version of events during the club's General Assembly, strongly rejecting the suggestion that their approach was improper.

"We did what is normally done: club-to-club communication," the Barcelona president said.

"They acted offended because they had no way of justifying their attitude."

? JOAN LAPORTA, presidente del FC Barcelona, sobre JULIÁN ÁLVAREZ:



? "Estamos muy interesados en el jugador, nos gustaría que nuestra oferta fuera aceptada y lo hacemos con todos los respetos hacia el Atlético de Madrid" pic.twitter.com/6HR61745MJ — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) August 26, 2026

Laporta rejects Atletico criticism over Alvarez pursuit

Atletico's position throughout the summer was that Barcelona had gone too far in their efforts to convince Alvarez to leave Madrid.

The forward himself publicly expressed a desire for a transfer during the World Cup, increasing the tension around his future.

Atletico subsequently argued that contact and public pressure surrounding Alvarez had undermined their position, while Barcelona maintained that they were merely attempting to negotiate a transfer.

Laporta has now doubled down on that defence.

"They reacted in a way that was inappropriate, and I don't know why," he said.

"I imagine there is a reason, but I'm not going to say it publicly because I don't have proof."

That final qualification is important.

Laporta stopped short of making a direct accusation about Atletico's motives, but his comments underline how differently the two clubs viewed the negotiations.

The RFEF opened proceedings after receiving Atletico's complaint, although reports in Spain suggested at the time that the case faced questions over how far the federation could take the dispute.

No ruling establishing wrongdoing by Barcelona has been made.

© Iconsport / MB Media

Arsenal interest adds another layer to Barcelona frustration

Laporta also expressed frustration at what Barcelona believed was Atletico's willingness to consider offers from elsewhere.

Arsenal emerged as one of the most serious alternative destinations during the summer and were repeatedly linked with Alvarez while Barcelona continued to pursue their own deal.

According to Laporta, Barcelona received information suggesting Atletico were prepared to sell the striker to other clubs but specifically refused to negotiate his departure to Camp Nou.

"In the end, they said it," Laporta added.

"They took their mask off and said they would sell Julian, but not to Barca."

Atletico's reasoning, however, was always easier to understand from a sporting perspective.

Allowing one of their most valuable attackers to join Barcelona would have strengthened a direct La Liga rival, while a move abroad would have removed Alvarez from the domestic title race.

Atletico repeatedly insisted that Alvarez was not for sale to Barcelona, with the Argentine protected by a €500m (£432m) release clause.

No agreement was ultimately reached.

Barcelona instead reinforced their attack elsewhere, with Gabriel Jesus arriving late in the window, while Raphinha's remarkable adaptation to a central role has further reduced the immediate consequences of missing out on Alvarez.

Hansi Flick's side have subsequently started the season in outstanding form.

Alvarez, meanwhile, remains an Atletico player after a summer in which his future became one of Spanish football's most public transfer disputes.

Laporta suggested that Barcelona are now satisfied with how their squad was constructed and regard the attempted transfer as a matter from the past.

His latest comments nevertheless show that the disagreement over how the negotiations were conducted has not disappeared quite as quickly as the transfer itself.