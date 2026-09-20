Barcelona transfer news: Major Marc Bernal update as midfielder makes 'contract decision'

Barcelona have reportedly agreed a new long-term contract with Marc Bernal.

Despite having already reached 44 matches in the Barcelona senior team, the 19-year-old's future at Camp Nou has been very much in doubt.

Aston Villa were among the clubs who were linked with an approach for the starlet during the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, the signing of Rodri from Manchester City effectively pushed Bernal down the pecking order for places in Hansi Flick's midfield.

However, the La Masia graduate has earned regular playing time under the German during the opening weeks of 2026-27.

© Imago

Bernal agrees new Barcelona contract

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bernal has taken the option to commit his future to Barcelona.

His current contract was due to run to 2029, leaving Barcelona chiefs with plenty of time to negotiate a renewal.

Nevertheless, amid growing interest in his signature, the Catalan giants' hierarchy have negotiated fresh terms that will last until 2031.

The report adds that the contract extension will be confirmed next week once the deal is formally signed.

Bernal is also in line to receive a salary rise ahead of bidding to become a mainstay in the first XI.

© Iconsport / Javier Borrego/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Bernal now a key member of Flick's Barcelona squad

Across Barcelona's eight matches in all competitions in 2026-27, Bernal has racked up 319 minutes of football.

Three of those eight appearances - all in La Liga - have come from the starting lineup, albeit when Rodri was still bedding into life at the club.

However, it is fair to say that Bernal has effectively become Rodri's protege, a clear sign that Flick rates his ability, and is planning for the present and future.

Even though Bernal is currently a backup member in this squad, he will naturally earn game time on a weekly basis.

Bernal has been involved in each of Barcelona's last 12 La Liga fixtures.