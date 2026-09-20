Liverpool win against Bournemouth: Alexander Isak matches £85m attacker as Andoni Iraola climbs Premier League table

Alexander Isak became the first Liverpool player to score the winner in two consecutive away league games since Darwin Nunez.

The Reds travelled to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League, and they were involved in a tough battle against a resilient Bournemouth team led by Marco Rose.

Andoni Iraola's visitors struggled for stretches of the match, though the deadlock was eventually broken by striker Isak.

The Swede pounced on a loose ball in the penalty area just before the hour mark, and that goal was enough to give the Merseysiders a 1-0 victory.

Isak also scored both of Liverpool's goals against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on September 4, and data expert Michael Reid has revealed that he has become the first Reds player since Nunez (December 2023-January 2024) to net the winner in two straight away league matches for the club.

Nunez ultimately failed to live up to his £85m price tag, but there are hopes that Isak can prove why Liverpool paid £125m in 2025 to secure his services.

© Imago

Bournemouth 0-1 Liverpool: Alexander Isak back to his best?

Isak has now scored four goals in five Premier League games this season, and the only player with more goals than him so far in the top flight is Erling Haaland (five).

The Reds striker only netted three times in the league last term, and his improved form should be seen as a promising sign for supporters.

ALEXANDER ISAK FOR LIVERPOOL IN 2026-27 (PL) Matches: 5 Goals: 4 Shots per 90: 3.25

One of the reasons Iraola was brought in as the replacement for Arne Slot was to help extract more from the club's forwards, and it is apparent that the likes of Isak and Cody Gakpo have stepped up a level.

There is an argument that Isak's displays have still not been as consistent as they were at Newcastle United, but he will be a frightening opponent for any defender once the Merseysiders platform him to play at his absolute best.

© Iconsport / Paul Terry/Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

Can Liverpool challenge Arsenal and Man City for the Premier League title?

Liverpool are currently in sixth place with nine points from 15, though they are only three points behind champions Arsenal, who looked vulnerable during their 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Manchester City are the only team with maximum points after five matchweeks, but they have already conceded five times, including three in their 5-3 victory against Sunderland on Sunday.

Liverpool have kept three consecutive clean sheets in the league, and while they still have issues in the middle of the pitch, one January addition could be enough to push the team towards City and Arsenal.