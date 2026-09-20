Leeds United news: Whites to 'accelerate' key contract talks with pitoval Elland Road star

Leeds United have reportedly decided to accelerate their efforts to hand head coach Daniel Farke a new contract.

The Elland Road club have enjoyed an excellent start to the 2026-27 Premier League campaign, with the Whites sitting in fifth position in the top-flight standings on nine points, unbeaten after the opening five matches (W2 D3).

Farke's side concluded their schedule prior to the September/October international break with a goalless draw in Yorkshire against Crystal Palace, who managed to keep their maiden clean sheet of the term.

Leeds have boltered significantly over the course of the summer transfer window, with James Trafford and Harry Wilson moving from Manchester City and Fulham respectively, on top of additions from abroad.

It was reported earlier this month that Leeds were calm about the future of head coach Farke, with the German boss doing a brilliant job at the club since joining prior to the 2023-24 campaign.

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Leeds to 'accelerate' Farke talks

According to Football Insider, Leeds have decided their next move regarding the resolution of Farke's future, with the 49-year-old's contract at the Premier League club expiring next summer.

As a result, the German could, in theory, leave as a free agent at the conclusion of his current terms in June, potentially taking charge of another club ahead of the upcoming 2027-28 season.

However, this appears unlikely to be the case, with Leeds and Farke supposedly on the same page when it comes to agreeing a long-term contract for the former Norwich City promotion-winner.

Following a five-game unbeaten run at the beginning of the Premier League season, it is understood that the Whites are ready to accelerate talks over a new contract with highly-rated Farke.

It is believed that the two parties will sit down and discuss a potential long-term arrangement over the September/October international break, with Leeds returning to action in the middle of October.

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Leeds after the break

Given his exceptional start to the season, it is plausible that Leeds boss Farke has been rewarded with a new bumper contract when his side return to the pitch at Arsenal on October 10.

There are a number of high-profile clashes for the Whites immediately after the international pause, with the Yorkshiremen welcoming fierce rivals Manchester United to Elland Road on October 18.

A pair of Europa League competitors in Sunderland and Bournemouth are next up after the Red Devils, before a winnable-looking home clash against relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur.