Man City 5-3 Sunderland: Enzo Maresca's side set new club record in chaotic first half

Manchester City achieved a never-before-seen club feat in their Premier League clash with Sunderland on Sunday afternoon.

Following Arsenal's shock 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, the Sky Blues started the day top of the Premier League table courtesy of a superior goal difference over the Gunners.

Enzo Maresca's side were unsurprisingly billed as the favourites to get the better of their visitors, who went strong against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League in midweek while City rotated their resources against Norwich City in the EFL Cup.

However, an unexpectedly chaotic first-half ensued at the Etihad, where Enzo Fernandez took just nine minutes to propel the Sky Blues into the lead with his first goal for the club.

The Citizens' joy lasted for all of three minutes as Brian Brobbey drew the Black Cats level, although Maresca's men soon restored their one-goal advantage through Rayan Cherki.

Once again, a City goal preceded a swift Brobbey reply, as the Dutchman's second of the match restored parity for Regis Le Bris's men four moments later, although the hosts still managed to enter the break a goal to the good.

Man City vs. Sunderland: Sky Blues achieve new Premier League first

Can't take your eyes off @ManCity and @SunderlandAFC...



Five first-half goals for the first time this season ? pic.twitter.com/hyCrgS1Qwa — Premier League (@premierleague) September 20, 2026

With 43 minutes on the clock, Antoine Semenyo swept home in front of the away end, marking the first time in the Premier League era that Man City had taken the lead three times in the first half, as per OptaJoe.

Furthermore, the Sky Blues' opening 45 feats meant that Man City vs. Sunderland was just the seventh game in Premier League history to see one team go ahead three times in the first half of a game.

The frenetic action did not slow down in the second period, as Semenyo scored City's fourth just before the hour mark, although the Ghanaian's second was almost immediately followed by Brobbey's third of the afternoon.

However, Erling Haaland - who before today had scored against every Premier League opponent barring Sunderland - broke his duck against the Black Cats to make it 5-3 in the final 10 minutes.

Are Man City the favourites for the Premier League title?

© Iconsport / SUSA

When Man City lost 3-0 to Arsenal in the Community Shield, the Premier League title race was already a foregone conclusion in the eyes of many, such was the manner of the Gunners' domination in Cardiff.

The Sky Blues have responded to that thrashing in flawless fashion, though, while Arsenal's horror show at Brighton showed that the Premier League champions are not invincible.

In contrast, despite conceding the same amount of goals in Sunday's game, Man City responded with a ferocious attacking display, which Arsenal showed themselves to be incapable of matching at the Amex.

Mikel Arteta's attacking shortages after an underwhelming transfer window have also left the Gunners vulnerable, although it is still premature to assign outright favourites in the title race.