Fulham vs. Man United confirmed lineups: Benjamin Sesko missing, Carlos Baleba on bench, Luke Shaw returns

Manchester United and Fulham have confirmed their starting lineups for Sunday's Premier League fixture at Craven Cottage.

The Red Devils travel to West London aiming to avoid a terrible third straight defeat in all competitions, after dismal back-to-back home losses to Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion in the league and EFL Cup respectively.

After making a wealth of changes in midweek, Michael Carrick has reverted to the team that started the Premier League defeat to Man City last weekend, with one notable alteration.

Left-back Luke Shaw is fit to return following a minor muscular problem and starts in defence, thus forcing Patrick Dorgu down to the bench, where Carlos Baleba is also present ahead of a possible debut.

However, Benjamin Sesko is absent after starting against Brighton, so Matheus Cunha will operate up front alongside Marcus Rashford, Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes.

Elsewhere, Kobbie Mainoo replaces Andrey Santos in midfield, while Mason Mount and Shea Lacey are among the substitutes after finding the net against Brighton in the EFL Cup.

Fulham vs. Man United confirmed lineups: Cottagers make nine changes from midweek

© Imago / Action Plus

Meanwhile, Alvaro Arbeloa's Fulham are still searching for their first top-flight win of the campaign, although the Cottagers did edge out West Ham United 3-2 in the League Cup third round.

However, the hosting manager has seen fit to make nine changes to his starting XI, reverting to the team that kept Liverpool at bay in last weekend's goalless Premier League draw.

Bernd Leno returns in goal over Benjamin Lecomte, while David Affengruber and Calvin Bassey are back in defence alongside Antonee Robinson and Timothy Castagne, the only EFL Cup starters retained.

Sander Berge and Shea Charles reprise their midfield partnership, behind a forward quartet of Josh King, Alex Iwobi, Gonzalo Garcia and Oscar Bobb, who scored the winner vs. West Ham off the bench in midweek.

Cesar Palacios and Rodrigo Muniz also found the net art the London Stadium, but the pair have been dropped to the dugout, where Ryan Sessegnon is also primed and ready after recovering from injury.

Fulham will move off the bottom of the Premier League table with at least a point on Sunday afternoon, while Man United will rise into the top half - above Chelsea on goal difference - with a victory.

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia

Subs: Lecomte, Andersen, Sessegnon, Larsson, Angel, Smith Rowe, Palacios, Kevin, Muniz

Man United XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha

Subs: Darlow, Dorgu, Mazraoui, Yoro, Santos, Baleba, Mount, Lacey, Zirkzee