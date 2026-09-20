Man City vs. Sunderland confirmed lineups: Jeremy Doku, Dayann Methalie decisions made for Premier League clash

Jeremy Doku has been included in Manchester City’s matchday squad for this afternoon’s Premier League clash with Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgian winger has missed each of City's last six matches in all competitions with a calf injury sustained in August's Community Shield, but he is now fit to return to the substitutes' bench for the visit of the Black Cats.

Manager Enzo Maresca has made a total of 10 changes to the side that began the 5-0 EFL Cup victory over Norwich City on Thursday, with Rayan Cherki - a goalscorer on the night - the only player to retain his starting spot.

A back four of Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi and Josko Gvardiol will begin in front of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, while Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez will link arms in centre-midfield.

In the absence of suspended attacker Phil Foden, Iliman Ndiaye comes into the side to start on the right side of attack, with Antoine Semenyo operating on the left as Cherki continued in the number 10 role.

Erling Haaland was completely rested in midweek and has been restored to the first XI as City's centre-forward; the Norwegian has already scored six goals in as many games this term, but he has never found the net against Sunderland across two previous meetings.

Despite scoring twice on his full debut against Norwich, 17-year-old academy starlet Floyd Samba is not in City's matchday squad, but Allan - who scored his first goal for the club in midweek - is on the bench along with the likes of Ayyoub Bouaddi, Nico O'Reilly and Abdukodir Khusanov.

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Methalie to make full PL debut as Sunderland make five changes

As for Sunderland, head coach Regis Le Bris has made a total of five changes to his starting lineup following Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

Dayann Methalie, a £25m summer signing from Toulouse, will make his full Premier League debut at left-back in the absence of suspended Reinildo Mandava.

Meanwhile, Thomas Meunier, Daniel Ballard, Nilson Angulo and Brian Brobbey have all been restored to the first XI, with Omar Alderete, Trai Hume, Malick Fofana and Wilson Isidor all dropping down to the bench.

There were concerns over Alderete’s fitness after he was forced off with an injury in midweek, but the defender is fit to feature in the matchday squad, while Chemsdine Talbi is also named on the bench after being left out of Sunderland’s Europa League squad.

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernandez; Ndiaye, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland

Subs: Rulli, Kovacic, Doku, Ait-Nouri, Bouaddi, O'Reilly, Allan, Khusanov, Lewis

Sunderland starting lineup: Roefs;, Meunier, Ballard, Mukiele, Danso, Methalie; Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee; Angulo, Brobbey

Subs: Ellborg, Hume, O’Nien, Alderete, Talbi, Ahoka, Rigg, Fofana, Isidor