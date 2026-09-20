Preview: Preview: Peterborough United vs Colchester United - prediction, team news, lineups

Peterborough United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Colchester United to the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday evening.

This will be the opening match in Southern Group D of the EFL Trophy for both clubs, with Luton Town and Ipswich Town Under-21s also in the group.

Match preview

Peterborough head into Tuesday's match off the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, leaving them second from bottom in the League One table.

The Posh are without a win in their last five league games and manager Luke Williams was axed following the Doncaster defeat, with the board stating they "had no other choice but to make a change".

The club said their form has "not matched expectations" so far, particularly given the "significant investment made in the squad" over the summer, with the likes of Danny Ormerod and Ethan Williams bought for "sizeable" fees.

Assistant manager Ryan Harley has taken interim charge and Tuesday's clash with Colchester will be his first match at the helm.

Despite Peterborough's poor start to the new League One season, they have reached the fourth round of the EFL Cup for the first time since 2009 and will take confidence from their run in that competition.

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher / MI News & Sport / Alamy

Colchester will also be looking to get back to winning ways on Tuesday, having failed to pick up a win in their last four league games.

The U's currently sit 15th in the League Two table, having started the season with a draw and two wins before their ongoing winless run.

Danny Cowley's side drew 1-1 with Cheltenham Town at the weekend, with Moses Sesay giving them the lead before a late Andreas Weimann penalty rescued a point for the Robins.

Cowley was left "really disappointed not to seal the game off", but praised his side for producing a "hardworking, determined effort".

It is also worth noting that Colchester beat Peterborough the last time these two sides met, which came in the group stage of the EFL Trophy back in 2023.

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

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Colchester United form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Peterborough have a number of injury problems, with the likes of Tom O'Connor, Rio Adebisi, Sam Hughes, Matthew Garbett and Declan Frith all currently sidelined.

Changes are expected from the team that lost to Doncaster on Saturday, with Williams in line to replace Bolu Shofowoke out wide and Harry Ashfield likely to replace Harrison Jones in midfield.

Colchester, meanwhile, could bring Leon Chiwome, Paul Digby and Bradley Ihionvien into the side for Harry Anderson, Jay Williams and Kylian Kouassi.

Jack Payne is likely to continue in the No.10 role, while Saturday's goalscorer Sesay should partner Digby in midfield.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Mendonca, Okagbue, Feeney, Mills; Kelly, Ashfield; Williams, Leonard, Edwards; Ormerod

Colchester United possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; Hunt, Raggett, Tucker, Iandolo; Sesay, Williams; Thorn, Payne, Anderson; Kouassi

We say: Peterborough United 1-1 Colchester United

Both sides have struggled in recent weeks and we are expecting a close, hard-fought game on Tuesday.