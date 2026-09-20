Celtic 0-1 Rangers: Martin O’Neill has “big questions” to answer after “damaging” Scottish Premiership defeat

Martin O’Neill has taken full responsibility for Celtic’s disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Old Firm rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The Hoops headed into this contest on the back of a heavy 3-0 loss away to the Gers in the Scottish League Cup last weekend and a 3-1 home defeat to Ferencvaros in the Europa League on Thursday.

It turned out to be a hugely frustrating afternoon for the Celtic Park faithful, who watched their side outperformed in every department against a confident Rangers outfit who were unfortunate not to come away with a healthier victory.

Rangers’ match-winner was scored just after the half-hour mark when Ryan Naderi pounced from close range to covert once Kim Min-su's powerful strike was parried out by goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo.

Aside from Kieran Tierney hitting the woodwork in the first half, Celtic struggled to carve out any clear-cut chances, registering only one of their five shots on target in comparison to eight out of 15 for the visitors.

Rangers had a second goal volleyed superbly by Olwethu Makhanya disallowed by VAR, but they still held on for a “worthy win”, condemning reigning top-flight champions Celtic to their first league defeat of the season.

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Celtic ‘have got work to do’ as O’Neill reacts to “really painful” defeat

O’Neill delivered an honest assessment to BBC Sportsound after the match, saying: "We're still two points clear in the league. We have an international break coming up now and it's a time just to reflect on the start of the season, see where we are positioned and get on from there.

"Every defeat, I believe, is damaging. It's like anything else. From today's viewpoint, I thought that there wasn't much between the teams. Rangers scored their goal, we had a couple of chances ourselves, strangely enough.

"Kieran hits the bar just about 90 seconds before they score. Things like that there when the game is tight can change.

"The football club has suffered defat in the past, I've done that and it's a matter of fighting back and that's what you've got to try and do.”

"Every defeat is really painful and it hurts every bit as much now as it did before,” O’Neill added: "I have to reflect on things myself, see what I can do better to help the team. That's something that I'll genuinely think about.

"There are always big questions when you lose football matches. You have to accept responsibility, which I do. Remember, this is the team, this is my team. I am responsible for that. Introspection.

"We've got work to do. [Three successive defeats is] an unusual occurrence for myself, it's an unusual occurrence for Celtic Football Club and I am responsible for that."

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“Celtic have got big problems” with “total reset” needed

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes that O’Neill’s side “have got big problems” when they come back from the September/October international break.

"Knowing Martin, I think he'll be greatly concerned,” Sutton told Sky Sports. “I don't like to disagree with Martin, but it wasn't a close game.

"There was a massive gulf between the teams. I can't actually remember a Celtic team getting such a doing at Celtic Park from a Rangers team, which happened today.

"It looked like today Celtic were making it up as they went along. Rangers were better in every department.

"Celtic have got big problems. They were smashed by Rangers and that's a concern."

Ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon also shared his thoughts post-match, saying: "Rangers were far the superior team. They played all the football.

"Celtic were out-worked and disjointed. Hope rather than expectation on their play. Battered... all the best players were in a blue shirt today. There needs to be a total reset."

Celtic have now won just one of their last 11 match against Rangers in normal time across all competitions, while the victory for Rangers has seen McInnes equal a managerial record set by Graeme Souness.

The Hoops will get the chance to bounce back and retain their place at the Premiership summit when they travel to Motherwell for their next match on October 11.