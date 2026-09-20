Why Benjamin Sesko is out for Man United against Fulham as Michael Carrick dealt fresh injury blow

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko is unavailable for Sunday's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion due to injury.

The Slovenia international made his first domestic start of the season for the Red Devils in their 3-2 EFL Cup loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek, completing 66 minutes before being replaced by Joshua Zirkzee.

Sesko had previously featured as a substitute in each of Man Utd's first four Premier League games of the season - scoring in the 2-2 draw with Everton - as well as starting and netting in the 4-0 Champions League crushing of Sabah FK.

Carrick did not mention any fitness concern for Sesko in his pre-game press conference, but the striker was a surprise absentee from the Man United squad for the trip to Craven Cottage.

Instead, Matheus Cunha was chosen to lead the line with support from Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Rashford against the capital club, with Joshua Zirkzee on the bench.

Why is Benjamin Sesko missing from Fulham vs. Man United?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Sesko's unexplained absence sparked fears of a fresh injury for the former RB Leipzig striker, and ESPN's Rob Dawson claims that the Slovenian is indeed absent due to a fitness problem.

Sesko reportedly picked up a knock in the defeat to Brighton and is now being assessed by Man United staff ahead of the international break.

The 23-year-old has been called up to the Slovenia squad for their upcoming Nations League matches against Scotland, North Macedonia and Switzerland, although it remains to be seen if his problem is serious enough to make him withdraw.

Sesko missed 10 matches for club and country during the 2025-26 season due to knee and shin problems, the latter of which ruled him out of Man United's final three Premier League fixtures of the campaign.

Michael Carrick issues update on Benjamin Sesko injury

© Imago / Action Plus

Carrick was inevitably asked for an update on Sesko's condition by the media ahead of the game, but the Man United boss was loath to give many details.

"A little bit of an assessment at the moment. He pulled up after the game the other day with a little bit of pain, so we'll have to see how he is," Carrick said.

Sesko joins Matthijs de Ligt, Tom Heaton, Amad Diallo and Manuel Ugarte on the Man United sidelines, but Carlos Baleba is on the bench at Craven Cottage after recovering from an ankle injury.

Man Utd's first game back after the international break comes at home to Tottenham Hotspur on October 10, before the Red Devils travel to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League three days later.