Preview: Notts County vs Grimsby Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Notts County will begin their EFL Trophy campaign on Tuesday, when they welcome Grimsby Town to Meadow Lane.

The League One hosts will take a break from action in the third tier to play in the EFL Trophy, while the League Two visitors will hope to make it out of their group this time around.

Match preview

Notts County will be desperate to bounce back from the 2-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of Reading on Saturday.

That result in left Martin Paterson's side 20th in League One with just seven points from their first seven fixtures, and they are only one point and one place above the relegation zone.

The Magpies ended their 2025-26 EFL Trophy campaign last in fourth with three points in their group, losing 3-0 in their opening game of the competition to Lincoln City in September 2025.

County are not only winless in their past four games - two draws, two losses - but they have only won one of their eight matches in 2026-27.

Meadow Lane has not been a fortress this season considering they have triumphed in one of their three clashes at the ground while losing once, scoring three goals and conceding three times.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Grimsby's fortunes in League Two have improved in recent weeks, and their 2-0 victory against Crawley Town on Saturday will have boosted optimism further given the club are now third with 13 points.

The visitors finished third in their four-team group in last season's EFL Trophy with just three points from a possible nine, with Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers finishing ahead of them.

A victory for the Mariners would represent their second in a row against their hosts, though a loss would be their fourth in five meetings with Notts County.

Head coach David Artell's only defeat this term came when his side lost against Blackpool in their opening game of the campaign in the EFL Cup in early August, but they have since won three times and drawn on four occasions.

Grimsby have settled for stalemates in all three of their away fixtures in2026-27, games in which they scored four goals but conceded four times.

Notts County form (all competitions):

D

W

D

D

L

L

Grimsby Town form (all competitions):

D

D

D

D

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Sam Eaden/News Images, News Images LTD/Alamy

Notts County are certain to name a weaker XI given the competition will not be seen as a priority, so perhaps Rodney McDonald, Matty Platt and Luke Browne will play in a back three.

Matthew Palmer and Max Sanders could be thrown together in midfield alongside youngster Kameron Muir.

Forwards Callum Roberts and Lee Ndlovu are likely to be replaced by Emile Acquah and Daniel Kanu.

Grimsby are also set to rest a number of starters, though that could mean there are opportunities for the likes of Geza David Turi, Jamie Walker and Kieran Green possible inclusions in the middle of the pitch.

In the frontline, expect to see Andy Cook supported by wide attackers Justin Amaluzor and Charles Vernam.

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Belshaw; McDonald, Platt, Browne; Tsaroulla, Palmer, Sanders, Muir, Lipsiuc; Ndlovu, Roberts

Grimsby Town possible starting lineup:

Pym; Rodgers, Kacurri, McJannett, Sweeney; Walker, Turi, Green; Amaluzor, Cook, Vernam

We say: Notts County 0-1 Grimsby Town

It would not be surprising if Tuesday's match was a relatively uneventful game, especially if multiple changes are made to the lineups.

Grimsby have been difficult to beat recently, while Notts County have struggled, so perhaps the visitors will be able to claim three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.