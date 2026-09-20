Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'refuse' to give up ambitious Ermedin Demirovic pursuit

Leeds United have reportedly joined Juventus and AC Milan in the upcoming winter pursuit of Stuttgart striker Ermedin Demirovic.

Daniel Farke's side have made an excellent start to the Premier League campaign, enjoying a five-game unbeaten run (W2 D3), with star attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin netting four times already.

However, Leeds were left frustrated on Sunday afternoon, when strugglers Crystal Palace managed a goalless draw at Elland Road, where the out-of-form Eagles kept a Premier League clean sheet for the first time this term.

The Whites' fondness of Demirovic is well-documented, with Farke's men supposedly eyeing up a move for the striker during the recent summer trading point, when the likes of Harry Wilson and James Trafford arrived at the club.

Following the three-week international break across September and October, Leeds return to competitive action at the Emirates Stadium on October 10, when Arsenal and the Yorkshire outfit will fight for Premier League points.

© Imago

Leeds fighting Juventus, Milan for Demirovic?

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Serie A giants Juventus have joined the long list of potential destinations for Demirovic, who has enjoyed an outstanding start to the 2026-27 term.

As well as the Old Lady, the report states that fellow Italian giants AC Milan are also eyeing up a move for the Bosnian, with the 28-year-old featuring four times at the World Cup for his nation over the summer.

It is understood that Demirovic's asking price has risen due to his standout early-season performances, with Stuttgart supposedly unwilling to compromise on a £30m figure for the forward.

On top of intense Serie A interest, Leeds also face significant competition for the 28-year-old from Galatasaray, who are looking to convert recent domestic dominance into Champions League success this term.

That being said, Cimbom struggled massively during their first League Phase contest of the campaign on September 9, when Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon won 3-1 at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

© Imago / BSR Agency

Demirovic: The man in demand

Over the past three full seasons, Demirovic has established himself as a consistent and elite Bundesliga striker, netting 42 goals combined across the 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26 terms for Augsburg and Stuttgart.

The Bosnian has also showcased his abilities on the continental stage recently, scoring a sensational 12-minute hat-trick during the first half of his side's Champions League win over Viking FK on September 9.

As a result, it is little surprise that Leeds, AC Milan and Juventus are all plotting swoops for Demirovic, who has played in France, Switzerland, Spain and Germany during his senior career to date.