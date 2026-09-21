Chelsea transfer news: Blues' 24 loan players assessed, 15 negatives for BlueCo to consider

Entering the international break sitting in 10th position in the Premier League table and possessing the worst defensive record in the division, Chelsea will be relieved to see the upcoming rest period.

As well as four first-team players who are already injured, at least one more Blues star has withdrawn from international duty to manage a fitness issue.

Nevertheless, Xabi Alonso and BlueCo will have no regrets over the amount of players that they loaned out during the summer transfer window, aware that each individual needed it for their own development.

A total of 24 players joined clubs playing in the fifth tier of English football or above, or a team in a European league.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at how every player is faring, making the judgment that there are far more negatives than positives to take from the opening weeks of 2026-27.

BlueCo send suitable Chelsea players to Strasbourg

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In the past, BlueCo have not always sent the right players to sister club Strasbourg, but that feels different this season.

Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen and right-back Genesis Antwi have started all five of Strasbourg's Ligue 1 fixtures, while late arrival Dario Essugo has quickly racked up one assist and 95 minutes across three substitute outings.

Sitting in eighth position in the Ligue 1 table with 10 goals conceded is not ideal, but Strasbourg have already squared off against the likes of Marseille, Lens, Monaco and Paris FC.

Mixed bag of Premier League loans

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Of the players who were loaned out to Premier League clubs, only Axel Disasi is earning regular game time at Crystal Palace.

Despite the red card that he received against Ipswich Town and ultimately contributed to a 3-2 defeat, the Frenchman has still earned four starts and one substitute outing across all competitions.

However, Alejandro Garnacho's loan at Aston Villa has the potential to be a disaster, with the Argentine currently earning just 32 minutes across three substitute outings and not featuring during September.

Chelsea are banking on the loan turning into a permanent deal, but the Harvey Elliott situation from last season and Unai Emery's recent comments will not fill Chelsea chiefs with optimism at this stage.

Mykhaylo Mudryk made one substitute outing for Tottenham Hotspur before suffering an injury that will keep him sidelined until at least the middle of October.

Which Chelsea loans will concern BlueCo?

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There are five notable loans that will bring BlueCo some concern right now, most notably Jesse Derry.

Chelsea handed the young Englishman a long-term contract prior to his loan to Sporting Lisbon, but he has featured for just 28 minutes across three substitute outings and did not play a single minute in September.

While Napoli have the option to buy Benoit Badiashile next summer, the centre-back has only played 10 minutes, which came during a capitulation to Inter Milan in 3-2 defeat.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez appears to be backup for Como, with just one start - in a 2-1 win over Parma - coming since his move at the back end of the summer transfer window.

Although Mamadou Sarr has made three starts for Real Sociedad, he was dropped at the weekend after defeats to Atletico Madrid and Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Shim Mheuka has accumulated just 40 minutes across five substitute outings for Celtic. With no starts and the possibility of a new manager, the young forward is currently in limbo to a certain degree.

Homegrown Chelsea talent flourishing in EFL

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Chelsea have made full use of sending prospects to EFL clubs this summer, and the early indication is that they have got the majority of decisions right.

Dastan Satpaev was impressing for Burnley - making three starts and one substitute outing - before suffering a hamstring injury.

Ryan Kavuma-McQueen, who is just 17 years of age, has contributed one goal and one assist from four starts and three substitute appearances for Championship side Portsmouth, with manager John Mousinho seemingly viewing the teenager as a key player.

Reggie Walsh, another 17-year-old, has made five starts and one substitute outing for League One outfit Wigan Athletic, while fellow midfielder Ollie Harrison has posted three starts and two substitute appearances for an improving AFC Wimbledon.

Defender Kaiden Wilson has made eight appearances for League Two club Rochdale, who will be satisfied with 17th position after their promotion last year.

Best of the rest of Chelsea's loans

Harrison Murray-Campbell has racked up six appearances, including four starts, for Belgian side KV Kortrijk, but Landon Emenalo is yet to feature for Celtic.

Caleb Wiley has one goal from three appearances for Preston North End, but the American has not featured since September 5 and will have a new manager for the resumption of the Championship.

Dujuan Richards has made one substitute appearance for AFC Wimbledon, with Ishe Samuels-Smith and Kiano Dyer coming off the bench on three occasions for Notts County and Chesterfield respectively.

Goalkeeper Max Merrick made five starts for National League club Hartlepool United, keeping three clean sheets, before suffering an ankle injury, but fellow stopper Ted Curd has only made one outing in the National League Cup for Boreham Wood.