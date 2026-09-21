Man United latest: Michael Carrick urged to make big change to team that could save him the sack

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has urged Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick to change his formation after the international break.

A disappointing start to the 2026-27 campaign has seen Man United pick up just five points from five matches, which has left them down in 12th spot in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils were also knocked out of the EFL Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion last week.

Man United laboured to a 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, with Matheus Cunha's late deflected effort sparing the away side's blushes at Craven Cottage.

Neville has said that Carrick, who is under pressure, may need to change from a 4-2-3-1 formation to a 4-3-3 formation, with Carlos Baleba now available for selection.

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Man United have struggled at the start of the 2026-27 campaign

Baleba is yet to make his debut for the Red Devils due to an ankle issue, but he was on the bench at Fulham and is expected to be involved against Tottenham Hotspur after the international break.

"There's a question over the physicality of the team. Carlos Baleba's definitely going to come in after the international break. He needs to come in because they need more force, more power, more aggression," Neville said on the Gary Neville podcast.

"They're too nice and too easy to play against. There are not enough players thinking about playing off the ball. That team doesn't have the balance.

"Do they have to go to a 4-3-3? You've got [Marcus] Rashford on the left, [Bryan] Mbuemo on the right, [Matheus] Cunha up front and Bruno [Fernandes] as the 10.

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Baleba is expected to make Man United debut vs. Tottenham

"Are any of those really good defensively? I'm talking about putting a real shift in. You've then got [Youri] Tielemans and [Kobbie Mainoo] who are a little bit one-paced. Do you have Baleba holding and then having Mainoo and Bruno as a two and then playing the three up top, whoever that be?

"Does he think about slightly changing it because they are too easy to play against? Manchester United could have conceded four or five and better teams will pull them apart.

"They're too open. The two wide players are too wide which leaves the midfield exposed. If Bruno doesn't get back in you've effectively got a 4-2-4 and then you've got problems. You could try it with Baleba and Mainoo, but I think eventually they have to go with a solid three in midfield."

Man United could also have Amad Diallo available for selection after the international break; the attacker is yet to play for the Red Devils this term due to an ankle issue.