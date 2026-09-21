Newcastle transfer news: Magpies ‘competing’ with Barcelona for midfield ace “far too good” for Scandinavian league

Newcastle United are reportedly set to rival Barcelona for the signature of Norwegian midfielder Bo Asulv Hegland.

The Magpies oversaw a midfield reshuffle during the summer transfer window, with Nico Gonzalez, Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba all signed following the high-profile departures of Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.

Lewis Miley, Jacob Ramsey and Joe Willock are also competing for midfield starts under new manager Matthias Jaissle, while Joelinton is another option who is currently sidelined through injury.

Although Newcastle appear to have a wealth of option in the midfield department, it is understood that further reinforcements could be made in 2027.

Recent reports claims that Newcastle are weighing up a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Luka Sucic, who previously worked under Jaissle at Red Bull Salzburg, but Hegland is also said to be on the Magpies’ radar.

Newcastle, Barcelona-linked Hegland could be on the move in January

Bo Hegland med sin 15e assist och 8e mål ? pic.twitter.com/yUjyDlGH0W — Djurgården Fotboll (@DIF_Fotboll) September 15, 2026

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are completing with La Liga champions Barcelona for 22-year-old Djurgarden IF star Hegland, who has made a notable impression in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

The attacking midfielder has contributed with eight goals and 15 assists in 22 league appearances in the 2026 campaign, helping Djurgarden climb to third in the table.

Hegland’s impressive form is said to have attracted interest from a number of clubs including Newcastle during the summer, but the Norwegian made the “simple” choice to remain at Djurgarden.

“For me, it was quite simple this summer. There were many people asking me if there was a chance I would leave, but it was just full focus on Djurgarden,” Hegland told reporters, as per Sport Witness.

“As you can perhaps see, it’s fun to play for Djurgarden. I’m enjoying playing in a good football team and winning a lot of matches. That has been the attitude all along.”

However, Hegland has refused to rule out a January exit, adding: “You know that it’s a short way out, but there has been full focus on Djurgarden this summer and that feels good.”

© Imago / Bildbyran

Hegland is “far too good” for Swedish Allsvenskan

Valued at just €7m by Transfermarkt, Hegland joined Djurgarden in 2025 and still has over two years remaining on his contract.

However, Djurgarden's captain Adam Stahl recently admitted that Hegland is “far too good” for the Allsvenskan and is surprised that he has been omitted from Norway’s squad for the international break.

This comes after Norway boss Stale Solbakken claimed that the Allsvenskan is ‘too slow’ and far behind the other Scandinavian leagues.

“I'm not a coach and I don't know what Norwegian football is like, but if you look at the Allsvenskan now compared to when I came in, they have made incredible steps,” Stahl told Sportbladet.

“Is it going slowly? If you compare it to the Premier League, maybe. But Bo (Hegland) is far too good for the Allsvenskan. He has outgrown that suit, but they have a very good national team.

“[Martin] Odegaard is quite difficult to poke, but if he (Hegland) goes to Barca, maybe he can do it”.

Hegland is set to weigh up what is best for his career going forward ahead of the New Year, with regular starts at either Barcelona or Newcastle presumably not guaranteed immediately.

As previously mentioned, Newcastle currently have seven first-team midfield options, while Hansi Flick's star-studded Barca squad includes Pedri, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo and new recruit Rodri.