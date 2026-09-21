Kylian Mbappe scores 2/10 in "invisible" Real Madrid performance as Ballon d'Or credentials questioned

While Jose Mourinho's astonishing press conference dominated the fallout of Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in La Liga, Kylian Mbappe did not escape the negative limelight.

The Frenchman entered the Madrid derby in scintillating form, having scored four goals and set up two more in his previous three appearances in all competitions, but he had an afternoon to forget at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Mbappe played the full 90 minutes in Los Blancos' defeat but cut an isolated figure in the final third, where he generated a paltry 0.02 Expected Goals and 0.01 Expected Assists.

The attacker's only shot of the game was blocked, while he won five of his 10 ground duels and lost possession 15 times for Mourinho's side.

Mbappe did complete three successful dribbles, albeit to no avail, and the Spanish media were unsurprisingly critical of the France international's underwhelming display.

Kylian Mbappe scores 2/10 in underwhelming Real Madrid defeat

© Iconsport / SUSA

Eldesmarque gave Mbappe a mere 3/10 in their player ratings, acknowledging that the 27-year-old was "unsupported" but also labelling him "absent" and lambasting his inability to create danger by himself despite "being more rested".

Mundo Deportivo were slightly more measured in their assessment of Mbappe's display, admitting that the Frenchman "fought" and "tried", but nevertheless describing his overall display as "dry".

AS also highlighted the fact that Mbappe was "completely isolated" in the final third due to a lack of creativity around him, although the match was nevertheless a "major setback" for the striker.

Madrid Fan went even further, giving Mbappe just a 2/10 after a "completely invisible" and conceding that such performances will do the 27-year-old no favours in the Ballon d'Or debate.

However, Managing Madrid scored Mbappe a respectable 5/10, praising the attacker for a couple of "promising bursts" and also emphasising the lack of support around him.

Sunday's defeat to Atletico marked just the third game this season in which Mbappe has failed to score or assist, after the 1-0 loss to Real Betis on September 4 and 2-1 win over Espanyol at the start of the season.

The 27-year-old was also slammed by the Spanish media after his poor display in the Betis defeat earlier this month; Mbappe was labelled "selfish" before responding in ideal fashion with a strong scoring run.

What next for Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid?

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Mbappe will now lead Zinedine Zidane's France into their 2026-27 Nations League campaign, which sees Les Bleus face Turkey (September 25), Italy (October 2) and Belgium (September 28 and October 5) in League A Group A.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will endeavour to get back on track at home to Villarreal on October 10 following the international break.