‘An untenable situation’: Vinicius Jr caught up in Real Madrid storm

The Brazilian is enduring a very difficult start to the season with Los Blancos and was substituted by José Mourinho early in the second half against Atletico Madrid 2-1.

Real Madrid were beaten 2-1 in the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, 20 September, on matchday seven of La Liga. The result represents a setback for José Mourinho's side, who are still searching for their rhythm at the start of the season. It also brings back memories for Madrid supporters of the beginnings of Xabi Alonso's downfall at the Santiago Bernabéu. It was against the Colchoneros a year ago that the Spanish coach saw his work begin to unravel, following a heavy 5-2 defeat.

Vinicius Jr is among the players who have disappointed at the start of the campaign. The Brazilian has scored just once in seven La Liga appearances and has provided three assists. Those are modest figures considering the attacker's technical and tactical qualities. Against Atletico, neither he, Kylian Mbappe nor Jude Bellingham managed to make an impact, with the three forwards appearing, to some extent, disconnected from the rest of the team.

“Vinicius, Mbappe and Bellingham were three shadows that haunted the derby with great sadness and no glory. The Brazilian is a long way from the player who dazzled between 2021 and 2024, when he established himself as the leader of Real Madrid's attack. His decline in form has lasted for several months, and there is no trace of the rebellious and defiant personality that once characterised him. He does not even protest, confront opponents or challenge rival supporters any more,” wrote Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo after the match.

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The arguments in Vinicius Jr's favour are beginning to run out…

Vinicius Jr was previously known for his strong character and his tendency to protest or provoke opponents during matches, particularly in defeats such as Sunday's derby. At the Metropolitano, however, the Brazilian forward appeared to simply accept the situation without much of a reaction.

José Mourinho has never hidden his appreciation for Vinicius Jr or the importance he places on what the Brazilian brings to the team. However, his arguments in the player's favour now appear to be running out. Against Atletico on Sunday, 20 September, the Portuguese manager did not hesitate to take the Brazilian off after Dean Huijsen was sent off and Alejandro Grimaldo converted a penalty. Mourinho immediately replaced Vinicius and brought on Yan Diomande in an attempt to reorganise his side.

“Down to ten men, Real Madrid were mere puppets in the hands of Atletico Madrid, who revelled in the lack of resistance they encountered. The best news for Los Blancos was the scoreline, which could have been much more one-sided. Even the six-point gap separating them from Barcelona is not the main problem for Mourinho's Real Madrid, who reproduced, point by point, the fundamental flaws that have plagued them since 2014,” Mundo Deportivo wrote.

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Vinicius Jr's situation becomes ‘untenable’

Spanish newspaper Marca also criticised Vinicius Jr's performance, highlighting his disappointing start to the season as a whole.

“His time is running out, and Mourinho did not hesitate to replace him in the 54th minute, after Grimaldo's goal, bringing Diomande on. Another performance well below his usual level. His current situation is untenable,” the newspaper wrote.

The Brazil international, who has won 54 caps and scored 13 goals for his country, signed a new contract with Real Madrid this summer until June 2032, following a saga that had lasted several months. Arsenal had considered making a move for him during the heart of the transfer window, but the former Flamengo forward opted for stability and continuity. That decision has yet to produce the desired results.

Real Madrid will now have time to recover from the defeat. The club will not return to action until 10 October, after the international break, when they host Villarreal in La Liga. In the meantime, Vinicius Jr will look to rebuild his confidence with Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil side.