Four-time Champions League winner wants January exit after Maresca frustration at Man City

Manchester City are top of the Premier League after making a perfect start to the season under Enzo Maresca. Despite the excellent results, some members of the squad are struggling for playing time. One of them reportedly wants to leave the Sky Blues during the upcoming January transfer window.

It would be difficult to imagine a better start for Enzo Maresca. Following their spectacular 5-3 victory over Sunderland on Sunday, Manchester City secured their fifth league win in as many matches and moved to the top of the Premier League outright after Arsenal's 3-0 defeat at Brighton. The man who succeeded Pep Guardiola has also overseen seven consecutive victories in all competitions.

Once again this season, the Citizens can rely on a particularly deep squad as they compete on all fronts, with fierce competition for a place in the Italian coach's starting XI. One of the most experienced members of the squad is reportedly unhappy with his situation: Mateo Kovacic.

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Benched for Manchester City's last three Premier League matches

Signed from Chelsea in 2023, the Croatia international, who has won four Champions League titles during his career, does not appear to feature prominently in his manager's plans this season. Across the opening five league matches, he has played just 42 minutes and has remained on the bench for each of the last three games. According to Croatian newspaper Sportske novosti, the situation has become a source of frustration for the midfielder.

The former Real Madrid midfielder reportedly feels that he has been treated unfairly by his manager and is considering leaving the club during the January transfer window.

Kovacic is currently valued at £8.6m by Transfermarkt and his contract expires in June 2027. Manchester City are therefore unlikely to oppose his departure in the coming months.