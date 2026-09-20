Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea have last Ligue 1 revelation on their radar

Meziane Mesloub has been the revelation at Lens at the start of the 2026-27 season. Revealed to the wider public at Slavia Prague on the opening matchday of the Champions League, 16-year-old Meziane Mesloub is set to play a genuine role for RC Lens this season. However, his performances have already attracted the attention of a European giant, who have reportedly added his name to their shortlist as they look to strengthen their midfield in the future.

After a particularly successful 2025-26 campaign, RC Lens have made a very difficult start to their Ligue 1 season and have notably suffered three defeats and a draw against opponents they would have been expected to compete with, namely Le Mans, Lorient and Strasbourg. The situation ultimately led the northern French club to part company with Dino Toppmoller after just six matches in charge.

There have been few positives for Lens during the opening weeks of the campaign, but young Meziane Mesloub is undoubtedly one of them. Handed his Champions League debut on 10 September, he provided the assist for Florian Thauvin's equaliser in Prague. In doing so, he became the youngest player in the club's history to feature in the Champions League. He made his first Ligue 1 start against Monaco on Friday, which was enough to attract the attention of several European heavyweights.

Manchester United add Meziane Mesloub to their shortlist amid JJ Gabriel situation

According to information from TEAMtalk, Manchester United are closely monitoring the 16-year-old midfielder and are considering adding him to their pool of young talents. Lens have nevertheless managed to secure their academy product by handing him his first professional contract in July. United would therefore likely have to make a substantial transfer offer to convince the son of former Lens captain and Algerian international Walid Mesloub to leave.

Manchester United are also having to deal with the increasingly complicated situation surrounding JJ Gabriel, 15, who is regarded as one of the club's major attacking prospects. After reportedly asking United to terminate his contract, Gabriel recently travelled to Barcelona, where he was reportedly exploring one of his potential destinations.

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The competition for the next generation of footballing talent is intensifying. TEAMtalk reports that Arsenal and Chelsea are also scouting Mesloub, while Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco are keen to keep the teenager in France. Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig are also monitoring his development.

Mesloub made his professional debut for Lens in May 2026, coming off the bench against Nantes and scoring just five seconds after being introduced. That goal helped Lens secure a 1-0 victory and made him the fastest player to score on his Ligue 1 debut. He has since continued to attract attention with his technical ability, creativity, passing range and maturity despite his young age.

The teenager is also eligible to represent France, Algeria and Portugal at international level. Born in France, he qualifies for Algeria through his father, while his mother's Portuguese background makes him eligible for Portugal. He is currently representing Portugal Under-18s.