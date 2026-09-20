Preview: Walsall vs Stevenage - prediction, team news, lineups

Walsall welcome Stevenage to the Bescot Stadium on Tuesday evening for the first round of fixtures in this season’s EFL Trophy campaign.

In their previous outing, the Saddlers maintained their promising league start by beating Port Vale 2-0, while the Boro fell to defeat against Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road.

Match preview

Having narrowly missed out on promotion in the 2024-25 playoff final, Walsall would have been disappointed with their mid-table finish last season, but following a promising start to the latest League Two campaign, Lee Grant will be confident that his side can compete at the top of the division once again .

With seven league matches played, Lee Grant’s men are one of just three teams in League Two that are yet to lose a game and thanks to a convincing 2-0 win against a struggling Port Vale side on Saturday afternoon, Walsall sit second in the table with 13 points, two behind Barnet at the summit.

Conceding just four league goals this campaign, a tally that cannot be bettered by any EFL side to have played at least seven matches, the Saddlers’ best attribute has undoubtedly been their solid defence and has seen them keep a clean sheet in five of their seven games so far.

However, after defeating Championship opposition Bristol City in the first round, Grant certainly would have been disappointed with his side’s agonising EFL Cup exit against Leyton Orient last month, though the hosts have the chance to earn redemption on Tuesday by making a winning start to their EFL Trophy campaign.

Walsall will undoubtedly be fired up to do so too as they strive towards bettering their 2025-26 round of 16 departure and face a Stevenage outfit who they beat 2-1 at Broadhall Way in last season’s edition of the competition.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Following their playoff semi-final defeat last season, falling to a 3-0 aggregate loss against Stockport County after a sixth place league finish, Stevenage have had a mixed start to their latest League One campaign.

Having failed to win any of their opening four matches, it looked as though Alex Revell’s men had finally burst into life with impressive back to back victories against Barnsley and Luton Town, however defeat to Leyton Orient on Saturday leaves the Boro languishing in mid-table with nine points.

Besides the stunning five goals they posted at Oakwell, Stevenage have suffered hugely from their lack of cutting edge in front of goal, netting an average of one per match in the remaining six fixtures despite having 22 shots on target over that span.

Much like their opposition, Stevenage will also be wanting to bounce back from an underwhelming EFL Cup campaign, as they followed up a great first round victory against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park by falling to a thumping 3-0 defeat at home to Reading.

The Boro will have to be on top form to rectify their recent woes on Tuesday evening though, as despite losing just one of their previous four encounters with Walsall, the visitors are yet to claim victory at the Bescot Stadium, losing four and drawing three of their prior seven visits.

Walsall League Two form:

D

W

D

D

D

W

Walsall form (all competitions):

L

W

D

D

D

W

Stevenage League One form:

L

D

D

W

W

L

Steveanage form (all competitions):

L

D

D

W

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

After missing the start of the season with a severe hamstring injury, Walsall midfielder Alex Pattison looks set for a return in the near future, though it is unknown when he will be reintroduced to the matchday squad.

Unfortunately for the Saddlers, defender Harry Williams remains out as he continues his recovery from a major Achilles injury, while 22-year-old Rico Browne is a doubt with a recurring calf problem.

Despite picking up a late knock against Port Vale, midfielder Isaac Moore is expected to be available for selection by Grant on Tuesday, with Roman Dixon now back in full training and ready for a return too.

Scoring four goals in his six league starts this season, Scottish forward Aaron Pressley is the hosts’ danger man and will be looking to add to his five career strikes in the EFL Trophy this week.

Stevenage continue to be without midfielder Jasper Pattenden, who has been vacant for the previous month with an undisclosed injury, while it is expected that Terry Taylor will miss out this week with an unknown problem too.

Having been sidelined for Saturday’s trip to Leyton Orient, it remains to be seen whether Jordan Roberts returns against Walsall, though the Boro will have been happy to welcome Phoenix Patterson back to action on the weekend after the Scot missed the two prior outings with a knock.

With four goal contributions in his latest three outings, midfielder Daniel Kemp is currently Stevenage’s biggest attacking threat and could be pivotal to the visitors’ chances of claiming all three points on Tuesday evening.

Walsall possible starting lineup:

Ward; Ahui, Skura, Connolly, Hancock; Moore, Sprangler; Clarke, Evans, Smith; Pressley

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; James-Wildin, Vancooten, Piergianni, Freestone; Taylor, Thompson, Phillips, Broggio; Kemp; Sanderson

We say: Walsall 1-1 Stevenage

Although they are in the league below Stevenage, Walsall will certainly be confident that they can maintain their outstanding start to the season by opening their EFL Trophy campaign with a win on Tuesday evening.

While we think that the hosts will enjoy the majority of the ball and have the Boro on the back foot on several occasions, we are backing the sides to take a point each from the Bescot Stadium.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.