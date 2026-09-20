Preview: Tranmere Rovers vs Shrewsbury Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Kicking off their EFL Trophy campaign, Tranmere Rovers will welcome League Two rivals Shrewsbury Town to Prenton Park on Tuesday for a showdown in Northern Group E.

Rovers are looking for a first win in three games, while the Shrews are eyeing a third match unbeaten this week.

Match preview

Darrell Clarke's Tranmere have been commendably resilient this season, though they have lacked the cutting edge to get victories over the line.

That sentiment was echoed by the manager himself, who described his team's 0-0 draw at Exeter City on Saturday as 'disappointing'.

However, the 48-year-old did go on to mention that he would not be too negative considering that his side earned a clean sheet on the road.

With that idea in mind, fans could take heart from the fact that Tranmere have only tasted defeat in one of their last seven matches - 2-0 against Gillingham - and just once in regular time across all competitions throughout this season.

Supporters looking for reasons to be optimistic about Tuesday's clash could also be buoyed by the hosts' record of scoring two goals in each of their home outings in 2026-27.

© Imago / Focus Images

Meanwhile, Gavin Cowan's first full season as Shrewsbury boss has gotten off to a poor start, but the club will be hoping to have turned a corner over the past week.

The Shrews held Crewe Alexandra to a 1-1 stalemate on Saturday, coming from behind to take a point thanks to a George Lloyd effort shortly before half time.

That draw followed up a 2-0 victory against Northampton Town, and crucially marked the first time they have avoided defeat in back-to-back games.

Keen to prevent a return to losing ways in midweek, Cowan's side will need to defy their dire record on the road this term, which featured four consecutive beatings prior to the Crewe draw.

Counting against that aim is the fact Shrewsbury have only scored on goal while conceding 12 during their last five away fixtures, a run that began with a 2-0 defeat against Tuesday's opponents on August 15.

Tranmere Rovers form (all competitions):

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W

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Shrewsbury Town form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Tranmere could name a similar XI to the one that lost on penalties to Rochdale in the EFL Cup last month, with Joe Ironside up top, supported by a trio of Jordan Davies, Tom Conlon and Charlie Whitaker.

Sam Finley and the versatile Lee O'Connor may operate in the hosts' double pivot, just in front of centre-backs Nathan James Smith and Jordan Turnbull.

As for Shrewsbury, Will Brook should start in goal, shielded by a three-man defence featuring Luca Hoole, William Boyle and Josh Ruffels.

Isaac England and Jau Turner-Cooke should be on hand to line up in the centre of the park, flanked by wing-backs Arkell Jude-Boyd and Kevin Berkoe.

Further forward, Josh Davison and Joe Gbode look set to form a strike partnership once again, hoping to fire the Shrews to all three points on the road.

Tranmere Rovers possible starting lineup:

Male; Senior, Smith, Turnbull, Slater; Finley, O'Connor; Davies, Conlon, Whitaker; Ironside

Shrewsbury Town possible starting lineup:

Brook; Hoole, Boyle, Ruffels; Jude-Boyd, England, Turner-Cooke, Berkoe; Fletcher; Davison, Gbode

We say: Tranmere Rovers 2-1 Shrewsbury Town

Tranmere have struggled for wins this season, but their resilience has been commendable, and it would be a surprise to see the hosts lose in midweek.

That being said, Shrewsbury will be out to prove their progress, and could find themselves on the scoresheet at Prenton Park.