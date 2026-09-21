Arsenal: Gunners react to first defeat with £34m striker chase

Arsenal suffered their first defeat of the ongoing campaign, going down 3-0 away to Brighton.

Mikel Arteta's side missed out on the chance to equal the club record of eight consecutive opening victories. The club's hierarchy responded to this humbling defeat by setting their sights on a new signing valued at around £34m (€40m) on the market. The aim is to immediately strengthen the quality of the squad.

Arsenal's search for new attacking firepower amid star departures

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Arteta had already tried to strengthen his available attacking options during the summer months.

The club is eager to defend its Premier League crown while also aiming to go even further in the Champions League, having reached last season's final before ultimately losing.

The team urgently needs greater quality in attacking areas, particularly after three attacking talismans recently left the club. Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have all departed.

The club's hierarchy only brought in Christos Tzolis to fill the gap out wide, but there is a growing sense that the attack currently lacks sufficient alternatives. As a result, the London club has begun tracking a new target.

That player is 23-year-old forward Maximilian Beier, currently plying his trade at Borussia Dortmund. The interest comes after the club failed to land Julian Alvarez. According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal's scouts have been thoroughly impressed by the German forward's performances and are working intensively on a potential move.

Why Maximilian Beier's versatility appeals to Arsenal

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The 23-year-old talent typically operates as a central striker, but can comfortably play on the wing or in the number 10 role as well.

It is precisely this remarkable tactical flexibility that significantly increases his appeal for the London club, which is desperate to add further quality to its attacking options.

The recruitment team sees a strong resemblance between him and Kai Havertz, currently Arsenal's first-choice attacking number 9. The Germany international, who already has 10 caps for his national team, has been impressing the entire Bundesliga for several seasons running.

He made his professional debut back in February 2020 with Hoffenheim. He was subsequently sent out on loan, spending two seasons between 2021 and 2023 at Hannover in the German second division to gain the necessary experience.

Upon his return, he shone brightly in the top flight, which earned him a move to Dortmund during the summer of 2024. Since arriving at the German giants, he has already registered 20 goals and 14 assists. Those numbers alone confirm his excellent reputation as an extremely intelligent, creative and versatile footballer.

Arsenal, however, are not the only club chasing his signature. Rival clubs Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also closely monitoring the development of this promising forward.