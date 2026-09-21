"The hope remains" - Lionel Messi suitor firmly believes in one final transfer for the Argentine icon

Settled at Inter Miami, could Lionel Messi still have one final transfer left before the end of his career? One club certainly believes so, and it is no ordinary suitor.

Newell's Old Boys have never hidden their desire to bring Lionel Messi back home. The club that first discovered the Argentine still dreams of welcoming back their former academy graduate, while acknowledging the difficulties involved in any potential deal.

Now 39 years old, the number 10 currently plays for Inter Miami, in the United States, and is gradually approaching the end of his career, despite still being among the favourites for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The player recently announced he would no longer play for the Argentina national team.

Against that backdrop, Newell's had hoped Messi might choose to end his career at the club where he took his first steps in football. It is worth remembering, however, that Lionel Messi only ever played for the club's youth sides.

At just 13, he left Rosario to join Barcelona, in Spain, where he built the vast majority of his professional career.

Newell's president opens up on Messi hopes

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Despite this interest, Newell's acknowledge that a Messi return would be far from straightforward, and are working on the possibility of convincing him to play his final matches in Rosario.

Club president Ignacio Boero spoke on the subject in an interview with radio station Cadena 3, saying he felt the time had not yet come to begin discussions.

"His father recently passed away, and for personal reasons, this isn't the right moment. I don't think he's currently thinking about what we've been working on for some time, trying to bring him to play for Newell's."

"Things happened the way they happened, and we have to wait. As long as he keeps playing, the hope remains. This isn't the time to put pressure on him, it would be inappropriate," the club official said.

Messi's future still tied to Inter Miami

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While Newell's continue to hold out hope of one day counting on Messi, the Argentine's future currently remains tied to Inter Miami. At 39, the forward continues his adventure with the American club, but is living through the final chapters of an exceptional career, one defined by his spells at Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and now Major League Soccer.

The relationship between Messi and Newell's, however, extends far beyond the prospect of a potential transfer. The Argentine played in the club's youth sides before departing for Spain, and has never hidden his attachment to the Rosario academy.

On several occasions throughout his career, the number 10 has spoken about the possibility of once again wearing the club's shirt.

"Playing for Newell's is a dream I haven't yet fulfilled. It's something I wanted since I was a kid. But my life changed and I ultimately took a different path. And of course I don't regret it. But I would love to play in Argentina again, at the club where I grew up," Leo said in 2016, in an interview with Minguito, a character from the Argentine comedy show Polemica en el Bar.

The idea of ending their careers in Argentine football has also gained traction among several other major names in the country's game. Angel Di Maria, for example, returned to Rosario Central. Leandro Paredes, meanwhile, signed for Boca Juniors, while Nicolas Otamendi joined River Plate.