Video: Terrific Lionel Messi scores fortuitous record goal in Inter Miami draw

Lionel Messi hit another career milestone on Sunday night as Inter Miami played out a 2-2 draw with San Diego FC.

The Herons entered the fixture in buoyant mood after recently lifting the Campeones Cup with a 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul.

Kily Gonzalez was keen to maintain their impressive momentum, but his side ultimately settled for a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

Anders Dreyer proved to be a constant menace for the visitors as his late strike for his second of the day secured a share of the spoils.

However, the disappointing draw was entirely overshadowed by another monumental individual achievement from their talismanic captain.

Messi reaches 930 career goals with spectacular free kick

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Messi etched his name further into football folklore by registering his 930th career goal to draw his side level in the first half.

The 39-year-old stepped up to take a dangerous set piece on the right flank during the 24th minute of the contest.

Messi whipped a curling delivery towards the box that completely evaded San Diego goalkeeper CJ dos Santos and bounced into the back of the net.

Fabrizio Romano officially confirmed on social media that the strike represented the 75th free-kick goal of his unparalleled professional career.

✨?? Lionel Messi has now reached 930 career goals… by scoring his 75th free kick goal.



101 goals wearing Inter Miami shirt. ?? pic.twitter.com/V0xe1dUK2X — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2026

Furthermore, the fortunate effort officially marked his 101st competitive goal wearing an Inter Miami shirt since arriving in South Florida.

Messi puts the ball in a dangerous spot and somehow finds its way in. ? pic.twitter.com/jlYIpiIi4n — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 20, 2026

Inter Miami remain heavily reliant on ageing stars

© Iconsport / Chris Arjoon/ZUMA Wire

Despite outshooting their opponent 19-8 and having 34 touches in the San Diego penalty area to the latter's 13 touches, the hosts were repeatedly exposed by clinical counter-attacks from San Diego.

The Herons once again required their veteran South American contingent to deliver crucial interventions after Luis Suarez lashed home a 74th-minute strike.

Relying so heavily on ageing superstars to rescue domestic fixtures remains an inherently risky strategy for Gonzalez to manage across a gruelling season.

The Miami outfit have now failed to keep a clean sheet in MLS since a 1-0 win over Montreal in late July, and they have now played out four consecutive draws in the competition since beating Montreal 7-1 at the end of August.