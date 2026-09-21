Benjamin Sesko injury: How many Man Utd games could forward miss?

Manchester United continued their frustrating start to the new Premier League campaign after being held to a 1-1 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

The Red Devils entered the domestic fixture desperate for a positive result following a bitterly disappointing 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in the week.

Michael Carrick is already feeling the intense heat in the Old Trafford dugout as his squad endure a miserable four-game winless run.

The travelling supporters watched their side fortunate to escape West London with a point after Matheus Cunha's deflected strike cancelled out an unfortunate Lisandro Martinez own goal.

However, much of the post-match discourse inevitably centred around the glaring absence of star striker Benjamin Sesko from the matchday squad.

Carrick confirms Sesko suffered shin injury setback

© Iconsport / SPI

The 23-year-old Slovenian international was a noticeable omission from the travelling party after recently returning to full fitness.

Carrick subsequently confirmed during his post-match media duties that the towering forward felt significant discomfort in his shin following the midweek cup exit against Brighton.

The manager explained that medical staff are currently assessing the severity of the knock but noted that the player was definitely not ready to feature in the capital.

Sesko's latest physical setback is particularly concerning given it is a reoccurrence of the exact same injury that ruined his pre-season preparations.

How many matches will Sesko miss?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Losing a focal point of Sesko's undeniable quality represents a massive blow for a side currently struggling to find any consistent attacking rhythm.

Carrick deploy Cunha in a central striking role against Fulham but the Brazilian struggled to replicate the traditional hold-up play usually provided by the former RB Leipzig talisman.

The Red Devils failed to sign an alternative centre-forward during the summer transfer window despite obvious concerns regarding the depth in that specific department.

While a timeline has not been placed on the forward's return, there is a possibility that he could return after the international break if it was nothing but precautionary.

The Red Devils face Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid and Leeds United on October, 10, 13 and 18 after the hiatus, which Sesko could be available for.

Unless the issue that forced the young forward to miss Sunday's game was insignificant, Sesko is likely to miss Slovenia's Nations League matches against Scotland, North Macedonia and Switzerland during the international break.