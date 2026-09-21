Preview: Turks and Caicos vs Montserrat - prediction, team news, lineups

League C action at the CONCACAF Nations League kicks off on Wednesday as Turks and Caicos square off with Montserrat at TCIFA National Academy Stadium in Providenciales.

This is the fifth consecutive time Turks and Caicos have featured in the third tier of this competition, finishing third in their 2024-25 group with three points, while Montserrat were relegated from League B, finishing bottom of their group with three points.

Match preview

It has been over a year since Turks and Caicos played a competitive fixture, and we will see what that long layoff does for them on Wednesday.

Slow starts in League C have ultimately been costly for them in this competition, as they have lost all four of their previous opening Nations League contests.

On Wednesday, they can win a Nations League game in Providenciales for the first time since March 2023, when they blanked the the US Virgin Islands 1-0.

Their only Nations League triumph the last time out came against Anguila, 2-1 in October of 2024.

Turks and Caicos have failed to score in three of their last four Nations League matches played at TCIFA National Academy Stadium.

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From the start of the last Nations League campaign, something just looked off for Montserrat, who were relegated into League C for the first time.

The Caribbean side lost their last two group-stage games in the 2024-25 competition by a single goal, missing out on survival by one point, while rarely looking at ease throughout it all.

Montserrat netted just once in this competition away from home last time out, though their only three points came as visitors in a 1-0 win at Bonaire.

Gabriel Calderon’s men have lost four of their last five competitive games, with three of those defeats being by a single goal.

The British overseas territory have won their last two outings when netting the opening goal, blanking Belize 1-0 in World Cup qualifying two years ago.

Turks and Caicos form (all competitions):

Montserrat form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Striker Billy Forbes is the most experienced Turks and Caicos player with over 30 international caps, Orlando City’s Schuyler Selver is seeking his first appearance for the national team and Maddox Zaidan-Jones from the Fulham youth squad has just a couple of appearances to his name.

Emmanuel Martin and Ledson Jerome were the only ones to find the back of the net for them in this competition back in 2024-25.

Former Montserrat captain Lyle Taylor was called up for this window, along with experienced internationals Alex Dyer and Princewill Madu.

Brandon Barzey, Donervon Daniels and Taylor were the three players who scored for them in League B of the Nations League the last time out.

Turks and Caicos possible starting lineup:

Turbyfield; Louisy, Jean, Cadet, Gedeon; Park, Belizaire, Martin, Jerome; Forbes, Paul

Montserrat possible starting lineup:

Carter-Rogers; Kirnon, Gordon, Townsend-West, Meade; Richmond, Comley; Benjamin, Dyer, Rodney; Boatswain

We say: Turks and Caicos 0-2 Montserrat

Montserrat are very familiar with each other, as many of these players feature at lower levels in England, which is far more competitive than the Provo Premier League, where many Turks and Caicos Islands players currently play.

We believe that will ultimately be beneficial for the visitors and see them find another gear when needed for this match.