Preview: Gillingham vs Cambridge United - prediction, team news, lineups

Hoping to start their EFL Trophy run with a bang, in-form League Two side Gillingham will welcome League One's Cambridge United to Priestfield Stadium for a finely-poised clash in Southern Group G.

The Gills are looking for a fourth win on the bounce, while the U's are aiming for a fifth game unbeaten.

Match preview

Gareth Ainsworth's Gillingham are pushing for promotion to the third tier this season after a frustrating 2025-26, and will be confident in this cup clash despite the disparity in divisions.

The Gills opened this season with consecutive 3-0 defeats - against Luton Town in the EFL Cup and Walsall in the league - but have found their feet as the campaign has progressed.

Three draws followed those losses, and after that, three victories, including a 4-1 hammering of Rochdale on September 5.

Last time out, Gillingham thoroughly beat Bristol Rovers 3-0 at Priestfield, courtesy of an opener from James Brophy and a brace by 18-year-old Millwall loanee Sheldon Kendall.

Fans of the hosts will be full of confidence after that commanding triumph, especially considering that it saw Ainsworth's men keep back-to-back clean sheets for the first time in 2026-27.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Meanwhile, Neil Harris's Cambridge earned promotion to League One last term, and will be expecting to get the better of a familiar opponent on Tuesday.

The U's made a mixed start as they acclimatised to the step up, winning two, drawing one and losing two of their first five competitive matches this season.

However, much like Gillingham in the division below, they are fighting for promotion, and currently sit fifth, just three points shy of top-of-the-table Bradford City.

Most recently, Harris's side came from behind to take a point in a 1-1 draw at Oxford United, and while they will be disappointed not to have won considering their 15 shots, they now head into Tuesday's clash unbeaten in four games.

Supporters will be pleased to have seen 2-1 wins over Bradford and Reading during that stretch, but the more discerning amongst the Cambridge faithful would point out that the U's are yet to keep a clean sheet nine fixtures into this season.

Gillingham form (all competitions):

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D

D

W

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W

Cambridge United form (all competitions):

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W

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W

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Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Gillingham may field a similar side to the one that faced Luton in the EFL Cup, featuring a back three of Andy Smith, Omar Beckles and Logan Dobbs.

Robbie McKenzie and Zane Albarus should be on hand to start in the centre of the park, flanked by Nick Freeman and Kadeem Harris at wing-back.

Further forward, Ronan Hale looks set to lead the line once again, supported by James Brophy and Harry Waldock.

As for Cambridge, they could start Gassan Ahadme up top, with a three-man unit of Isaac Heath, Glenn McConnell and Sullay Kaikai just behind him.

Elsewhere, Dominic Ball and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu might be given the nod to form the visitors' double pivot, sitting in front of centre-backs Patrick Bauer and Kell Watts.

Gillingham possible starting lineup:

Wright; Smith, Beckles, Dobbs; Freeman, McKenzie, Albarus, Harris; Brophy, Waldock; Hale

Cambridge United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Bennett, Bauer, Watts, Bradshaw; Ball, Mpanzu; Heath, McConnell, Kaikai; Ahadme

We say: Gillingham 1-2 Cambridge United

Gillingham are in impressive form and will be optimistic despite facing a higher-tier opponent in midweek.

That being said, Cambridge have taken well to the step up in divisions, and will be expecting to seize all three points in this EFL Trophy clash, even if they are unlikely to keep a clean sheet.