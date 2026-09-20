Preview: Chesterfield vs Port Vale - prediction, team news, lineups

Chesterfield will be targeting a fourth consecutive victory when they welcome Port Vale to the SMH Group Stadium for Tuesday’s EFL Trophy clash.

The Spirerites already have three points to their name in Group D, while the Valiants are set to play in the competition for the first time this season.

Match preview

Chesterfield have put together a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions since losing 2-1 to Rotherham United at the end of August.

In fact, the Spireites have won each of their last three competitive games, including a narrow 2-1 away victory against Oldham Athletic.

Chesterfield then pulled off an exciting 5-3 victory over Manchester City Under-21s in the EFL Trophy, before they recorded a 2-0 win in Saturday's league clash with York City.

Lee Bonis and Dilan Markanday grabbed a goal apiece in the second period, firing Paul Cook's side to a victory that moved them up to eighth spot and level on 11 points with seventh-placed York.

The result also represented their first clean sheet since a 1-0 away win against Salford City on August 22 and their first shutout at the SMH Group Stadium since April.

The Spireites have failed to win their last three meetings with Port Vale (D1, L2), although they have won five of their previous seven home encounters (D2).

Port Vale, who were relegated from League One last term, are currently languishing in 23rd spot in League Two after mustering just five points from seven matches.

In fact, Jon Brady's side have lost three of their last four matches, including back-to-back away defeats against Swindon Town and Salford City.

The Valiants briefly thought they had turned a corner with a 1-0 home win over Exeter City, only to fall to a 2-0 defeat in Saturday's away clash against Walsall.

Port Vale will not return to league action until October 10 after games against Colchester United and Northampton Town were postponed due to international call-ups.

That means their next two outings will take place in the EFL Trophy against Chesterfield and Mansfield, with the Valiants hoping to avoid their first group-stage exit since 2017-18.

Port Vale enter Tuesday's contest with aspirations of claiming their first away victory over Chesterfield since running out 5-0 winners in March 2010.

Chesterfield EFL Trophy form:

W

Chesterfield form (all competitions):

L D D W W W

Port Vale form (all competitions):

D D L L W L

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Chesterfield are unable to call upon Malik Owolabi-Belewu, who is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering an Achilles injury at the start of the month. The hosts are also without the services of Zachary Hemming, Dylan Duffy, Ruel Sotiriou and Will Dickson. Cook is set to make wholesale changes to his lineup, with James Sissons, Chey Dunkley, Rafiq Lamptey and Fraser Bryden among those who could come into the side. Meanwhile, Port Vale goalkeeper Jackson Smith is following concussion protocol after picking up a head injury in training last week. Striker Mo Faal is also set to miss out, having been absent from the last five matchday squads due to injury. In addition to Port Vale's injury absentees, Liam Gordon, Ben Waine, Tyreece Simpson and Keyrol Figueroa are all away on international duty.

Chesterfield possible starting lineup:

Sissons; Eccleston, Pond, Dunkley, Pearce; Lamptey, Dyer; Anisjko, Mandeville, Randall; Bryden

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Marosi; John, Moon, Humphreys; Gabriel, Walters, Hall, Headley; Byers, Hernandez; Watters

We say: Chesterfield 3-1 Port Vale

While both sides are expected to make changes, Chesterfield should still be full of confidence after winning their last three games, including their EFL Trophy opener, and we think they will continue that run against a Port Vale side that is low on confidence.