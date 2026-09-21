VAR audio released after under-fire Michael Carrick's Man Utd denied penalty for Calvin Bassey handball

Manchester United were forced to settle for a frustrating 1-1 draw against Fulham on Sunday afternoon after an incredibly tense encounter at Craven Cottage.

Michael Carrick's side initially trailed following a calamitous own goal from Lisandro Martinez but managed to draw level in the second half through a heavily deflected Matheus Cunha strike.

As the Red Devils desperately pushed for a late winner, they were denied a clear-cut penalty opportunity when a powerful cross from Martinez struck the hands of Fulham defender Calvin Bassey inside a crowded penalty area.

Referee Peter Bankes immediately waved play on despite furious appeals from the visiting players, and the highly controversial decision was subsequently upheld by the VAR team.

The bitterly disappointing result leaves the beleaguered manager feeling the heat as his squad head into the international break with just one victory in their last five outings.

Why was Calvin Bassey not penalised for handball?

© Imago

In an attempt to provide complete transparency over the divisive decision, the Premier League Match Centre has released the official audio transcripts between the match officials.

The conversation reveals that Bankes immediately communicated his on-field decision to play on, which was swiftly supported by his assistant referee who noted that the defender's arm was tight to his body.

The VAR official at Stockley Park then concurred with the assessment, stating: "Arms close to his body."

Replays clearly showed that the ball made contact with Bassey's hands, but he instinctively brought them to his chest to protect himself from the close-range effort.

#FULMUN – 86’



The referee’s call of no penalty to Manchester United for a potential handball offence by Bassey was checked and confirmed by VAR.



AR1: “It’s close to his body – it has hit but his arm is close to his body”.



REF: “On-field decision is play on”.



VAR: “Arms close… — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) September 20, 2026

As such, officials determined that his hands did not unnaturally alter the flight of the ball and that no goalscoring opportunity was illegally denied.

Can Michael Carrick survive dismal United form?

© Iconsport / PA Images

While the penalty controversy provides a convenient distraction, the underlying reality is that Man Utd produced another largely uninspiring performance in West London.

The lack of attacking fluency remains a glaring issue for Carrick, whose side have consistently struggled to break down resilient defensive units this season.

Relying on a fortunate deflection from Cunha to secure a solitary point against a struggling Fulham outfit highlights the severe lack of cutting edge within the current starting lineup.

With mounting pressure from the boardroom and growing unrest among the fanbase, the upcoming international break represents a critical period for the English tactician to reassess his tactical approach.

If United fail to drastically improve their attacking output upon their return to domestic action, Carrick could soon find his position under serious threat.

The Red Devils return to action next month against struggling Tottenham Hotspur on October 10 before playing Atletico Madrid three days later.