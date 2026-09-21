Explained: Why Chelsea, Man United stars are ‘set to withdraw’ from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad

England manager Thomas Tuchel is set to be without Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo for the upcoming international break.

The Three Lions trio have been selected in Tuchel’s 27-man squad ahead of four fixtures in the UEFA Nations League over a two-week period in September and October.

Palmer was one notable inclusion following his high-profile 2026 World Cup omission, with his impressive form for Chelsea at the start of this season rewarded with a return to the England fold.

However, The Athletic reports that the 24-year-old playmaker is now ‘set to withdraw’ from the England squad due to load management.

Manchester United pair Rashford and Mainoo have also emerged as doubts, with the former nursing a niggling hip problem that he has been carrying since the 2026 World Cup.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Palmer, Rashford, Mainoo set to withdraw from England squad

Palmer has contributed with four goals and two assists in seven appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this term, playing the full 90 minutes in five of those matches.

Last season, Palmer was hampered by injury and was limited to 34 games in total, including 24 Premier League starts as Chelsea slumped to a 10th-placed finish and failed to qualify for Europe.

New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso stated that Palmer’s injury troubles were behind him when questioned about the midfielder’s fitness at the start of the season.

“I think that sometimes you need to go through a difficult moment with an injury or whatever to learn from that,” Alonso told reporters.

“I think that Cole has gone through a difficult period with the injury, and now he’s working really hard to have the prevention not to have to feel those symptoms.”

Meanwhile, Man United boss Michael Carrick has revealed that Rashford was taken off towards the end of their 1-1 draw at Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday “as he had a bit of an issue”.

Rashford’s teammate Mainoo was substituted in the 80th minute, just three minutes after Rashford, and it is understood that an unspecified injury means he is will also be absent from England’s latest training camp.

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Who could replace Palmer, Rashford, Mainoo in England squad?

One natural replacement for Palmer in the England squad would presumably be fellow playmaker Phil Foden, but his form at Man City remains a concern and a return to the international scene this month is seemingly unlikely.

Instead, Tuchel may consider calling up Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White or uncapped Fulham youngster Josh King, who have both made bright starts to the new Premier League season.

The potential absence of Mainoo could see Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton handed an England call-up, while Chelsea’s Jordan Henderson is another midfield option but has only just recovered from a broken wrist sustained in a freak accident at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Noni Madueke or 16-year-old Arsenal teammate Max Dowman may be in contention to take one of the wide slots in Tuchel’s squad if Rashford pulls out.

England will begin their Nations League campaign against world champions Spain at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, before travelling to Croatia in between home and away fixtures against the Czech Republic.