Jurgen Klopp is Liverpool’s “one hope” to save “really poor” Andoni Iraola regular after damning verdict

Jamie Carragher believes that Florian Wirtz produced one of his poorest performances in a Liverpool shirt during the Reds’ 1-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

The 23-year-old playmaker has been under the microscope for some time as he has struggled to justify his £116m price tag since moving to Anfield last summer.

Displaying a lack of urgency, confidence, and precision with his distribution, Wirtz recorded a team-low 63% passing accuracy in the first half against Bournemouth, before finishing the match at 70% (the second-lowest team total behind Alexander Isak’s 69%).

Speaking on the Jamie Carragher Podcast after his co-commentary duties with Sky Sports, the former Liverpool defender expresses his “worry” for Wirtz and believes Iraola should consider dropping him for their next match against Manchester City after the international break.

"That was one of the poorest I've ever seen him in a Liverpool shirt”, said Carragher. "I've been critical of the fact that he hasn't got the numbers, but normally when you watch Wirtz, he's neat and tidy, he keeps possession, there's things that you like. He gets out of a tight situation where you're normally expecting your player to lose the ball.

© Iconsport / PA Images

"But the reason I worry is, I don't think Wirtz is in poor form since he came to Liverpool. I actually think what we're seeing is what he is.

"And I was worried for Wirtz probably 12 months ago. And maybe that was a little bit early to say that, but I didn't say it. It was just in the back of my head.

"I commentated on Liverpool away at Burnley (last season) and Liverpool won with a late penalty from Mo Salah. When I was watching that game it was what I've seen for the last 12 months: I don't see how he's going to hurt you. It's just neat and tidy, and in some way, the price tag for that type of player should be half of what Liverpool have paid.

Carragher suggests Wirtz may never justify £116m price tag at Liverpool

"The worry for Wirtz now is that his performances so far, or what he's given Liverpool, is so low. Where we were expecting him was to take Liverpool to another league title, to take Liverpool to a Champions League.

"The gap he's got to get to almost justify what people were expecting, I almost think is too big. You can't get there. Even if he improves a bit and gets there, it's still not what Liverpool thought they were getting.

"And it's not just Wirtz, it's the knock-on effect. So when he plays at No.10, it means Dominik Szoboszlai has to play central midfield. I don't think Szoboszlai is a central-midfield player, I don't."

?️ "I don't think Florian Wirtz is in poor form, what we're seeing is what he is"



Jamie Carragher says he is worried for Florian Wirtz and doesn't see how he will hurt teams ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/umgZ0ZgfzK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 20, 2026

Carragher added: "I think going forward Iraola's got a decision to make here. Wirtz would not be in my Liverpool team (against Man City on October 11).

"I thought this Bournemouth game was a big game for Wirtz. Because if he doesn't produce [against Bournemouth], he's then going to have a three-week break. By the time we come back, we're into October. Before you know it, it'll be Christmas in six to eight weeks, or it'll feel like we're getting to Christmas. He has to do something!

"The things I've liked so far about Iraola, he's had the courage to make big decisions. Ryan Gravenberch has just signed a hefty contract on a five-year deal on massive money, because they thought him and Szoboszlai were going to be the future of the midfield going forward. He's not playing.

"Now, I can imagine the guys at the top of the club looking at that, thinking we've just given him a hefty contract. But no, he's not playing.

"Sooner or later he's going to have to make a decision on Florian Wirtz, and, for me, I hope it's sooner. Not because I don't like Florian Wirtz, I'm desperate for the kid to do well. I just want Liverpool to win. That's it, basically.”

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Klopp to the rescue: Can new Germany boss rediscover Wirtz form?

One saving grace for Wirtz could be Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp, who will aim to get the best out of the playmaker during his first international window in charge of Germany.

"The one hope for Liverpool supporters now is Jurgen Klopp is the Germany manager," said Carragher.

"Wirtz goes away with the Germany team for three weeks, and he's obviously one of the best players in Germany, that's how they see him. Can Jurgen Klopp sprinkle a bit of stardust on him in that position?

"Jurgen is one of the greatest managers in the world, we know that. And what he gets out of players is probably more than most managers because of the nature of his personality, and fingers crossed something can happen for him.

"There's a scenario there that Jurgen Klopp and Germany have a great international window, he gets loads of goals, assists and comes back on a high. Manchester City's the next game, he impacts that, all is forgotten, all is forgiven. There's a potential turnaround there.

"I would love that to happen, I'd love him to be the match-winner against Manchester City."

Klopp has selected Wirtz in his mega 44-man squad that will be split into two groups, with the Liverpool attacker to be given a rest for Germany’s first two UEFA Nations League fixtures before being in contention to face Serbia and Greece in October.