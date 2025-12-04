Preview: Cheltenham Town vs Buxton - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 04 Dec 2025 12:17 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 15:23

Cheltenham Town play host to Buxton in the FA Cup second round on Saturday afternoon looking to benefit from a break from their struggles in League Two.

At a time when the home side sit in 22nd place in that division, the visitors are 13th in the National League North.

Match preview

Twenty-three years on from his first stint as manager, Steve Cotterill has been tasked of leading a Cheltenham revival.

Eleven matches into his reign, the veteran boss will be delighted with the progress made over a short space of time, Cheltenham recording five wins, two draws and four defeats during that period.

However, three of those losses have come in the most recent four League Two fixtures, Cheltenham now only outside of the relegation zone by one point.

Seven goals were conceded during defeats to Notts County, Tranmere Rovers and Colchester United, but a 1-0 win was earned versus Bristol Rovers on November 22.

In the FA Cup first round, Cheltenham took one of the scalps of the round, overcoming League One high-flyers Bradford City by a 1-0 scoreline.

At a time when Cheltenham have a chance to reach the third round for the first time since 2020-21, Buxton are attempting to progress to that stage for the first time since 1951-52.

Nevertheless, since edging out Chatham by a 2-1 scoreline in the first round on November 1, Buxton have been in dismal form.

Six defeats have been posted from seven matches in all competitions, their solitary success being a 2-1 victory at National League North leaders AFC Fylde on November 22.

At least two goals have been conceded in each of the other six games, Buxton now four points adrift of the playoff spots in their division.

These two teams will be meeting in a competitive fixture for the first time in their history.

Cheltenham Town FA Cup form:

W

Cheltenham Town form (all competitions):

D W L L W L

Buxton FA Cup form:

W W W W

Buxton form (all competitions):

L L L W L L

Team News

© Imago

With Sam Sherring suffering a hamstring injury against Colchester United, Jonathan Tomkinson could move into the middle of the defence.

That would allow George Harmon to deputise at left-back, while Darragh Power may potentially be recalled at right-back to allow Ryan Broom to play further forward.

Meanwhile, Buxton will hope to be able to call upon Luke Brennan, who has netted eight times this season, after he missed the last National League North fixture with a knock.

Manager John McGrath may be against making too many alterations after witnessing his team push in-form Merthyr FC.

Like Brennan, former Manchester City youngster Tai Sodje has eight goals to his name this campaign.

Cheltenham Town possible starting lineup:

Day; Power, Wilson, Tomkinson, Harmon; Young, Stevenson, Hutchinson; Broom, Bickerstaff, Thomas

Buxton possible starting lineup:

Young; Robinson, Bardell, Ward, Burton; Kirby, Campbell; C.Coleman, Greaves, Hall; Sodje

We say: Cheltenham Town 3-0 Buxton

Buxton make the trip to Cheltenham with the belief that they can cause what would be a major upset at this stage of the competition. However, we feel that there will be a gulf in class, Cheltenham having the quality to make home advantage count.

