Real Madrid news: 'You have to take one of them out and put him in' — newcomer finally winning support

Still criticised just a few weeks ago, Yan Diomande is now beginning to put Vinicius and the other starters under pressure at Real Madrid.

Could Yan Diomande be turning Madrid's public opinion around? Long considered too anonymous given the £107m spent to sign him, the Ivory Coast international is now stringing together encouraging signs.

Already the provider of an assist against Elche, and noted for kissing the Real Madrid crest, he once again earned praise on Sunday, despite defeat in the derby against Atletico (2-1). A significant shift in perception for the player who became the most expensive African footballer in history.

Yan Diomande gradually changing status

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The former Leipzig player replaced Vinicius Junior in the 54th minute, immediately after Dean Huijsen's dismissal. With Real down to ten men and quickly trailing by two goals, Diomande provided one of the few attacking solutions available to his side.

Deployed on the left, he took players on, attacked space and created one of Madrid's best chances, holding off his defender before being denied by Jan Oblak. A cameo convincing enough to fuel the debate over his place in the starting XI.

On Cadena SER, Jesus Gallego called on Jose Mourinho to make a bold decision: "You have to take one of the lads at the top out and put Diomande in," he said, arguing that the manager needed to "do something" and even consider "changing the system".

A statement that speaks volumes about how far the Elephant has come. Just a few weeks ago, his first start had, if anything, deepened doubts about his adaptation to Real Madrid. Now, it is the starters who are beginning to feel the pressure.

A tricky decision for Mourinho

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The comparison with Vinicius should, however, be nuanced. The Brazilian had played in a closed match, eleven against eleven, whereas Diomande came onto the pitch precisely when Real had to react, even while down to ten men, having fallen behind on the scoreboard.

The Ivorian nonetheless brought exactly what Real had been missing: spontaneity, vertical runs and an immediate willingness to take on his opponent. His direct style stands in contrast to other attacking players more drawn to combination play through the middle.

Mourinho recently insisted Diomande possessed "huge potential", while also pointing to his lack of experience at the highest European level. The Portuguese manager had already publicly endorsed the gradual introduction of his record-breaking Ivorian signing.

The manager, however, will not be able to keep using him purely as a substitute forever if Diomande continues to contribute so much every time he comes on. Criticised as recently as the start of the month, the Ivorian has now earned credit with a section of the Madrid public and media.

To truly shake up the pecking order, he now needs to reproduce that influence over a longer period.