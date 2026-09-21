Liverpool transfer news: Florian Wirtz 'would be interested' in joining European giant

Liverpool star Florian Wirtz would reportedly be interested in signing for Bayern Munich should an offer arrive during a future transfer window.

Since his £116m move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025, the playmaker has struggle to justify his price-tag.

Although seven goals and 11 assists have come from 55 appearances across all competitions, Wirtz has not made a sustained impact in the Premier League.

The level of his performances effectively means that Liverpool will not be able to recoup the money that they paid for the Germany international anytime soon.

Nevertheless, as per Football Insider, the 23-year-old will always be open to a transfer to Bayern Munich.

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Could Wirtz move to Bayern Munich?

Speaking to the outlet, former scout Mick Brown feels that Wirtz would jump at any chance to make the switch to the Allianz Arena.

He said: "The main problem for Wirtz, is he has seemingly struggled to adapt to the Premier League. He hasn't got to grips with the physicality or the tempo of things, that's why most of his better performances for Liverpool have been in European competitions.

"It's a difficult situation for them to be in because of the money they spent on him, but from the player's point of view, it wouldn't surprise me to see him go back to Germany.

"I'm sure, if an offer was to come in, then he'd want to join Bayern Munich because he would be a much better fit for the way they play. He could go back to a league where he is familiar, he knows he can play at a high level, and they know he can perform at his best.

"So as I say, from the player's point of view, it's something that I'm sure he would be keen to do because it makes a lot of sense, even if it might be difficult for Liverpool."

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Could Bayern move for Wirtz in 2027?

Vincent Kompany is already blessed with seven star options for the four positions in the final third.

However, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that someone like Serge Gnabry - now 31 years of age and furthest down the pecking order - may consider a new challenge next summer or in 2028.

That would theoretically free up Bayern to move for Wirtz, and the Bundesliga champions know that they could acquire the player for a lower fee than what was required last year.

While Wirtz will be determined to make an impression in the Premier League, another mixed campaign could lead to movement over his future at the end of the season.