Netherlands lineup vs. Germany: Predicted XI for Xavi’s first UEFA Nations League match

New Netherlands head coach Xavi already has a number of selection dilemma ahead of his first game in charge at home against Germany in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday.

Xavi has been boosted by the news that Virgil van Dijk will continue as captain of the national team and the Liverpool centre-back is expected to start at the heart of a four-man defence alongside Tottenham’s Jan Paul van Hecke.

Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen has already kept five clean sheets at club level this season and he is set to remain as the Netherlands’ No.1 goalkeeper, despite facing competition from Mark Flekken and Robin Roefs.

With Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber still working his way back to full fitness, Real Madrid’s Denzel Dumfries is likely to start at right-back, while Micky Van de Ven, Nathan Ake and Jorrel Hato will all battle it out for a start at left-back.

In the absence of Frenkie de Jong, Jerdy Schouten and Martin de Roon, Joey Veerman has returned to the Dutch setup for the first time in two years. However, Xavi may be tempted to select both Teun Koopmeiners and Tijjani Reijnders in midfield alongside Ryan Gravenberch.

PSV star Ruben van Bommel is in contention to earn his first cap having contributed to six goals (two goals, four assists) in seven Eredivisie games this term, while AZ Alkmaar striker Mexx Meerdink is also pushing to make his first appearance for the national team.

However, a front three of Crycensio Summerville, Cody Gakpo and Brian Brobbey – the latter scored a hat-trick for Sunderland against Man City last weekend – is expected to line up from the start against Germany.

Meanwhile, Donyell Malen and Justin Kluivert have withdrawn from this month’s squad due to injury, joining the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Mats Wieffer and Xavi Simons on the sidelines, but Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst have been omitted from the senior squad.

Netherlands possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Koopmeiners, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Summerville, Brobbey, Gakpo

> Click here to see how Germany could line up against the Netherlands