Man United legend Wayne Rooney delivers JJ Gabriel exit verdict as Barcelona, Real Madrid circle

Manchester United's all-time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has said that the Red Devils have "done absolutely everything" to keep JJ Gabriel at the club.

JJ Gabriel hit the headlines last week when it was revealed that he had made the decision to leave Old Trafford in search of pastures new.

Man United have rejected the teenager's formal request for his youth registration at the club to be terminated, but as he has an Irish passport through his father, a move abroad when he turns 16 at the start of October is possible.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are believed to lead the race for the 15-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in world football.

Rooney's eldest son, Kai Rooney, plays for Man United Under-18s and is another exciting youngster looking to make the breakthrough at the club.

© Iconsport / Sportimage/Alamy

Generational talent JJ Gabriel is set to leave Man United

JJ Gabriel's decision to depart has not come as a surprise to those close to the situation, according to Man United's all-time leading goalscorer.

"I think that anyone close to it knew that was coming. In fairness to Manchester United, they've done everything, they've done absolutely everything to keep him, to keep him at the club," Rooney said on Disney+'s Stick to United.

"I think it's been known that there's been a desire to go and play probably in Spain, I think, I might be wrong, but this is what you've heard over the years. The club have treated him probably differently to the other players because he is such a special talent.

"I know, I recognise, I understand that because I was that player at Everton and I was getting that treatment at Everton which was you're getting a bit more, your parents get given stuff, you're getting that special treatment more than the other players are getting.

"Which as a club you need to do to try and keep your better players. It's just disappointing, of course, because he is such a top player and he's a lovely kid.

"So you never know whether it's gone too far and whether there is a chance to stay. But I think everyone close to it has probably known that that was going to come."

© Imago

Rooney: 'JJ Gabriel exit has been coming'

JJ Gabriel boasts a record of 29 goals and four assists in 32 appearances for Man United Under-18s, while he scored a hat-trick against Sabah Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League earlier this month.

However, JJ Gabriel is not currently training with the Red Devils.

JJ Gabriel and his representatives were allegedly unhappy that the teenager only made one appearance in pre-season, while they also believe that he should have been involved in the team's opening Champions League match of the campaign against Sabah.