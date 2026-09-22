Man United transfer news: Red Devils moving on from JJ Gabriel as English giants 'target' another wonderkid

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Valerenga teenager Gabriel Rajkovic.

The 15-year-old has scored three times and registered one assist in 15 first-team appearances for his current side, and he is regarded as one of the best teenagers in European football.

The left-sided attacker has another two years left to run on his contract, and reports in Norway have suggested that he is valued by his current team in the region of £16m.

A number of clubs, including Barcelona, are believed to be tracking the forward, who has represented Norway at Under-15s and Under-16s level - he is also eligible to represent Serbia, Belgium and Morocco.

According to The Sun, Man United are keen on Rajkovic and have sent their leading Scandinavian scout to keep a close eye on the wonderkid.

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Man United 'eyeing' wonderkid Rajkovic

The report claims that Barcelona have recently been watching the youngster, but Man United are firmly in the race for his signature at this stage of proceedings.

Rajkovic turns 16 in February and will not be able to move abroad until then, meaning that any transfer is likely to be on hold until next summer.

However, it is possible that a deal could be agreed with Valerenga in January, with Rajkovic staying on loan at his current side for the second half of the 2026-27 campaign.

Valerenga head coach Geir Bakke recently said when asked about Rajkovic that he had "never coached a talent who has been better at such a young age".

The manager added: “His understanding of the game, dedication, and willingness to work incredibly hard both ways are already there, and that’s impressive.”

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Rajkovic could be JJ Gabriel's replacement at Man United

Man United are looking to move for Rajkovic as they prepare to lose JJ Gabriel.

The 15-year-old hit the headlines last week when it was revealed that he had made the decision to leave Old Trafford.

Man United have rejected the teenager's formal request for his youth registration at the club to be terminated, but as he has an Irish passport through his father, a move abroad when he turns 16 at the start of next month is possible, with Real Madrid and Barcelona both keen.

The 20-time English champions have not yet given up complete hope of keeping JJ Gabriel, but the expectation is that the wonderkid is on his way out.

JJ Gabriel and his representatives allegedly believe that Man United are not providing a clear enough pathway into the senior side, while his absence from the team's Champions League opener against Sabah is also believed to have angered the teenager's camp.