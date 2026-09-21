Man City transfer news: £31m player ‘lined up’ for January exit amid Juventus rumours

Manchester City left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri could leave the club in the January transfer window, according to a report.

The Algeria international was signed by the Citizens last summer for an initial £31m after five years at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ait-Nouri experienced an injury-hit 2025-26 campaign at the Etihad Stadium that also included a AFCON absence between December and January, restricting him to only 17 Premier League appearances.

Due to the emergence of Nico O'Reilly and return from injury of Josko Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri has since struggled for game time under new Man City manager Enzo Maresca, who has favoured the former two at left-back so far this season.

Ai-Nouri has subsequently been limited to only 105 minutes of first-team action across Man City’s opening seven fixtures in all competitions, featuring for 15 minutes as a Champions League substitute and playing the full game in the 5-0 EFL Cup win over Norwich City last week.

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Juve have not given up hope in signing Ait-Nouri

The 25-year-old still has four years remaining on his contract at Man City, but speculation over a potential exit is beginning to grow amid uncertainty over his long-term role in Maresca’s squad.

It was reported at the end of the summer transfer window that City’s rivals Manchester United made a late enquiry about Ait-Nouri’s availability, which was swiftly rebuffed.

Italian giants Juventus have also been credited with an interest in Ait-Nouri, and Bianconera News claims that the Serie A club will renew their pursuit of the left-back in January.

Like Man United, Juve failed with a last-ditch attempt to sign Ait-Nouri in the summer, with a loan deal including an option to buy turned down by City.

Ait-Nouri was allegedly open to the idea of moving to Turin and the possibility of a mid-season exit from the Etihad has not been entirely ruled out, with Juve refusing to give up hope in pursuit of his signature.

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Ait-Nouri to Juve more realistic than Man Utd switch

While a move for Ait-Nouri to Man United was never realistic, the chances of him joining a club like Juventus could increase if he continues to struggle for minutes at Man City.

At present, it seems likely that an injury or suspension to either, or both, of O’Reilly and Gvardiol is the only way Ait-Nouri will squeeze his way into Man City’s lineup.

Under Maresca, Ait-Nouri has been utilised further forward as a left-winger, but competition for places in this position is also fierce as Jeremy Doku - back from injury - Antoine Semenyo, Iliman Ndiaye and Allan are all natural options out wide.

Juve boss Luciano Spalletti has used Zeki Celik - naturally a right-back - on the left side of his defence so far this season, with Andrea Cambiaso and Juan Cabal both currently sidelined with injuries.

The Old Lady sit seventh in the Serie A table with 10 points from their first five league matches, while they are also competing in the Europa League this term and thrashed NEC 5-0 in their opener match.