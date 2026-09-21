Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola 'attempted' to sign Inter Milan star after Curtis Jones sale

Liverpool allegedly held an interest in signing Inter Milan defender Aleksandar Stankovic during the summer transfer window.

Andoni Iraola has started his Anfield reign with four victories and three draws from his first seven matches across all competitions.

The biggest surprise has arguably been the improvement of the defence, which has conceded just four goals in five Premier League games.

Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo are providing a presence that Liverpool lacked in 2025-26, but there is a feeling that the Merseyside giants are perhaps a player light in defensive areas.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Stankovic was on Liverpool's radar at some point of the summer market.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Why did Stankovic stay at Inter Milan?

The report suggests that Liverpool brought up the defender's name when they were discussing the sale of Curtis Jones to San Siro.

However, it is claimed that Liverpool's enquiry was quickly rejected, as was a big-money offer made by Brentford.

Stankovic is said to be keen to continue his career at Inter for the foreseeable future, despite his lack of game time in 2026-27.

Just two substitute appearances totalling 15 minutes have been made in Serie A, highlighting where the 21-year-old finds himself in the pecking order under Cristian Chivu.

His stock remains high having contributed nine goals and five assists from 55 appearances on loan at Club Brugge.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Is Stankovic's Liverpool ideal signing?

There is an argument that someone of Stankovic's profile is the ideal signing that Liverpool could make in January.

He can play at centre-back or as a defensive midfielder, something which Liverpool are lacking.

As an eight-cap Serbia international who is 21 years of age and 6ft 1in, Stankovic ticks a lot of boxes.

That all said, he holds a contract at Inter until the end of 2030-31, something which will naturally impact on the Serie A champions' valuation.